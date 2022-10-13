This Aubrac- cross cow born January 2019 and weighing 675kg sold for €1,630 (€2.41/kg).

This Simmental- cross cow born December 2012 and weighing 780kg sold for €1900 (€2.43/kg).

This pair of Fresian cows born February 2012 and January 2015 and weighing an average of 695kg sold for €1,040 (€1.50/kg).

This pair of Limousin- cross bullocks born March and April 2021 weighing avg of 545kg sold for €1,580 (€2.89/kg).

This Limousin- cross bullock and weighed 525kg sold for €1,220 (€2.32/kg)

This Charolais- cross cow born January 2012 and weighing 925kg sold for €2020 (€2.18/kg).

Thursday's sale in Kilkenny Mart saw over 1,100 cattle go through the ring at Cillín Hill, Kilkenny.

With a strong ringside trade, there was good demand for short-term kill cattle.

There was a particularly good trade for cattle showing good shape and weight, with well-fleshed cattle frequently surpassing €3.00/kg for good-quality continental types.

With dairy farmers now starting to dry off, it was clear that the number of cull cows for sale are on the rise.

Dairy influence

There was a heavy dairy influence in the cull cow ring, with Friesian cows fetching between €1.20/kg and €2.00/kg, with these numbers growing considerably in recent weeks.

Their continental counterparts that weighed over the 600kg mark ranged from €2.00/kg to €2.55/kg.

Simmental cows weighing 720kg were making €1,460 (€2.03/kg), with one Limousin-cross cow weighing 740kg making €1,870 (€2.53/kg).

On the day, there was a special Irish Cattle Breeding Federation BGDP-eligible heifer sale that was met with eager buyers once again.

Weanling heifers

Weanling heifers weighing under 400kg ranged from €2.15/kg for a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 260kg to a pair of Charolais- cross heifers averaging 383kg that made €1,070 (€2.79/kg).

A Piedmontese-cross heifer weighing 370kg sold for €1,020 (€2.76/kg).

Heavier heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg ranged from €2.50/kg, which was achieved for a group of three Limousin-cross heifers averaging 505kg that sold for €1,260/head, while one good-quality Limousin-cross heifer weighing 545kg made €1,860 (€3.41/kg).

Continental bullocks ranged from €2.30/kg to €3.11/kg, while the traditional Hereford and Angus types ranged from €2.05/kg to €2.40/kg.

A pen of five Charolais-cross bullocks weighing an average of 537kg fetched €1,670/head (€3.11/kg), while a pen of eight Friesian bullocks weighing an average of 407kg made €830/head (€2.04/kg).

Pedigree bulls

There was a select number of pedigree bulls on offer, with one Charolais bull weighing 995kg fetching €2,270 (€2.28/kg).

A Simmental bull weighing 825kg made €1,860 (€2.25/kg), while a Hereford bull weighing 920kg fetched €1,580 (€1.72/kg).

Although factory prices have begun to slip slightly in recent weeks, there appears to be little to no evidence of this around the ringside.

Some of the higher-quality continental stores that were making €3.00/kg to €3.10/kg are back to between €2.90/kg and €3.00/kg, but farmers and exporters around the ring with contracts to fulfil are eager to fight to the end for the higher-quality stock on offer.