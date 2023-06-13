This Limousin-cross cow, born in March 2012 and weighing 810kg, sold for €2,040 (€2.52/kg).

Balla Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Saturday morning, with an offering of just over 200 animals being sold through three rings.

During this hot spell of weather, cattle numbers have reduced in Balla Mart.

Heifers between 200kg and 300kg were in short supply in Balla, with those in this weight bracket averaging €3.13/kg, such as a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 250kg selling for €810 (€3.24/kg).

Those between 300kg and 400kg averaged in the region of €2.92/kg, with examples of Charolais-cross heifers at 355kg selling for €1,060 (€2.99/kg), with Limousins coming in at a similar price, such as a 395kg heifer selling for €1,120 (€2.84/kg).

Angus types in this weight bracket averaged €2.98/kg.

Heifers between 400kg and 500kg averaged a little higher, selling for €3.20/kg, with Limousins in highest demand, with an April 2022-born Limousin weighing 450kg selling for €1,500 at €3.33/kg.

Cows and calves

A nice selection of cows and calves passed through the mart ring and they averaged €2,070, with the top price being paid for a 2019-born Charolais-cross cow with a Belgian Blue heifer at foot selling for €2,660.

Dry cows

A large offering of dry cows sought lots of attention, averaging a price of €2.50/kg, with a 675kg Simmental-cross selling for €1,720 (€2.55/kg), while another Limousin-cross weighing 590kg sold for €1,510.

Bullocks

Continental bullocks between 400kg and 500kg averaged €3.15/kg, such as one Limousin weighing 445kg selling for €1,400 (€3.15/kg), with some fine examples including a Limousin-cross weighing 415kg selling for €1,400 (€3.49/kg) and another Charolais type selling for €1,550 while weighing 425kg (€3.65/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Balla Mart manager Stephen Hannon said: “Cattle numbers are exceptionally small for June compared to last year, where we would have seen twice the number of cattle.

"Thankfully, the reduced factory prices have not become evident so far around the ring, with cattle still achieving top prices at the mart.”

In pictures

This Simmental-cross cow, born in March 2020 and weighing 535kg, sold for €1,610 (€3.01/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock, born in March 2021 and weighing 505kg, sold for €1,200 (€2.38/kg).

This Limousin bullock, born in March 2022 and weighing 450kg, sold for €1,470 (€3.27/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in June 2020 and weighing 605kg, sold for €1,660 (€2.74/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in October 2021 and weighing 510kg, sold for €1,480 (€2.90/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in March 2022 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,340 (€3.19/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in May 2021 and weighing 500kg, sold for €1,500 (€3/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in April 2022 and weighing 580kg, sold for €1,730 (€2.98/kg).

This Angus-cross bull, born in May 2022 and weighing 585kg, sold for €1,540 (€2.63/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow, born in January 2020 and with an Angus-cross bull calf at foot, sold for €1,980.