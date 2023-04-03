These six-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 80kg and sold for €135.

After slackening a little last week, calf numbers bounced back this week, with in the region of 1,700 calves on offer in Bandon Mart on Monday.

With most February-born calves having passed through the system at this stage, the higher prices experienced at the top end of the trade so far this spring weren’t as visible this week.

Size and weight for age were the main determinants of price and as the season progresses, the numbers exceeding €300 have slackened a fraction, with fewer reaching the higher prices compared with three weeks or a month ago.

Nonetheless, it was a solid trade across the board.

Across all breeds, prices from €60 up to €250 would have purchased a good share of the three- to six-week-old calves that weighed between 50kg and 70kg.

Traditional beef breeds

As to be expected as the season moves on, the traditional beef breeds began to dominate the numbers.

Angus- and Hereford-cross calves made from €390 back to €6. They also experienced the widest price variation.

At the higher echelons of the trade, north of €300 was available on occasion, but across bulls and heifers, €100 to €230 would have bought most of the Angus and Hereford calves present.

Traditional beef breed calves under 50kg or those with dairy crossbred dams were pushing it to make over €100, with lighter calves closer to 40kg ended up at the lower end of the market.

Friesian bull calf numbers are dropping back and the bulk of the heavier calves - those over 55kg - sold from €60 to €135, with lighter calves selling from €30 to €60.

The number of continental calves appears to have fluctuated from week to week, but demand for them has always been consistent and they sold to a top price of €440.

In pictures

These six-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 80kg and sold for €135.

This five-week-old Charolais-cross bull weighed 85kg and sold for €425.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 64kg and sold for €165.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 44kg and sold for €50.

This 11-week-old Friesian bull weighed 145kg and sold for €225.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 88kg and sold for €390.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 52kg and sold for €90.

This six-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 59kg and sold for €125.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 62kg and sold for €170.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 61kg and sold for €70.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 60kg and sold for €150.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €290.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 62kg and sold for €240.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 53kg and sold for €100.