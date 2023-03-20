These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 60kg on average and sold for €180 each.

Calf numbers were up on last week’s sale in Bandon Mart this Monday, with 1,855 calves going through the ring.

This marks a lift of 230 when compared to the corresponding sale in March 2022.

After a tough sale for export calves last week, trade for these experienced a bit of a lift, with prices mainly ranging from €20 to €70 for Friesian bull calves weighing from 48kg to 59kg.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 58kg on average and sold for €140 each.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 81kg on average and sold for €350 each.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 65kg on average and sold for €215 each.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 73kg on average and sold for €170 each.

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 73kg and sold for €125.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 42kg and sold for €75.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 47kg on average and sold for €30 each.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 64kg on average and sold for €235 each.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 71kg and sold for €250.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 85kg and sold for €305.

There was a share of these calves selling for under that price bracket but these were generally lighter animals. Friesian bulls for the home market maintained their good start to the year, with up to €130 paid for these. A special section for dairy heifers saw Friesians sell for between €110 and €270.

Traditional beef breeds saw the widest variation, with prices ranging from €410 back to €2 paid for Angus and Hereford calves.

Weight and dam type were the biggest influences on price and buyers were willing to give a little bit more for some of the select larger groups of calves.

Rather than a top, middle and bottom third, you could nearly split trade for both bull and heifer calves from these breeds four ways.

This three-week-old Charolais-cross bull weighed 97kg and sold for €465.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 69kg and sold for €270.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 70kg on average and sold for €405 each.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 76kg on average and sold for €330 each.

These one-month-old Belgian blue-cross bulls weighed 82kg on average and sold for €460 each.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 49kg and sold for €30.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 54kg and sold for €90.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 60kg on average and sold for €130 each.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 53kg on average and sold for €45 each.

At the upper end of the trade, €300 to €410 was mostly paid for Angus and Hereford-cross calves over 70kg; the next level back saw from €220 up to €270.

Calves from 50kg to 60kg were mainly selling for €90 up to €200, while calves from 40kg to 50kg were at the same level as export-type Friesian bulls.

Demand for continental calves exceeded supply for the heavier calf and up to €475 was paid out for these.

Trade for these largely mirrored that of the traditional beef crosses, with anywhere from €100 to €250 paid for the lighter calf or those with crossbred dairy genetics.