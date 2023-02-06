These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 71kg on average and sold for €115.

With 598 on offer, calf numbers in Bandon doubled in comparison to last week’s sale at the west Cork mart and prices remained steady across the board. That figure is also 200 calves ahead of the corresponding sale in January 2022.

Calf weights

Friesian bull calves for shipping were generally selling for between €30 and €70 depending on the calf weight and after that farmer buyers were anxious to go for those heavier calves, with up to €160 on offer.

There was a good split in numbers between Friesian and beef crosses this week and on the buying side, there was an even enough split between exporters and farmer buyers.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 71kg on average and sold for €115.

These one-month-old Montbeliarde-cross bulls weighed 54kg on average and sold for €140.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 59kg on average and sold for €265.

This three-week-old Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 53kg and sold for €200.

These two-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 50kg on average and sold for €190.

These two-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 49kg and sold for €125.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 44kg on average and sold for €80.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 57kg and sold for €215.

For calves weighing over 58kg, farmers drove demand with strong bidding across the breeds.

From that range back to 52kg or just short of it shippers really held their own, while calves weighing under 47kg rarely set the world on fire when it came to prices.

The stronger calf between three and four weeks of age appeared to sell better than younger lighter calves.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 57kg on average and sold for €280.

This three-week-old Friesian bull weighed 71kg and sold for €125.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 53kg and sold for €250.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €160.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 68kg on average and sold for €41o.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 88kg and sold for €425.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 47kg on average and sold for €30.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 60kg and sold for €70.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 53kg on average and sold for €185.

This one-month-old Hereford cross heifer weighed 104kg and sold for €390.

These one-month-old Simmental-cross bulls weighed 64kg on average and sold for €330.

This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 72kg and sold for €125.

Angus and Hereford

Across both bulls and heifers, €180 to €280 would have picked up about 80% or more of what Angus and Herefords were on offer.

Again, farmer appetite for that strong early calf saw some heavy calves coming close to weaning weight sell for €320 to €425.

Those making less than €180 tended to be lighter, under three weeks old and would have had some crossbred genetics in their background.

Beef breeds

Compared to the last two sales, continental calves were in short supply. Prices again varied on weight and the strength of the calf. Top end prices of €525 were paid on bulls and €470 on heifers but lighter calves could be purchased at similar money to most three-week-old to one-month-old traditional beef breed crosses.