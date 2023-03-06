These one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 93kg and sold for €460.

Calf numbers continue to move in an upwards trajectory, with Bandon Mart witnessing 1,860 calves go through the ring at this week’s calf sale.

This is an increase of 230 on last Monday and 360 at the first March sale in 2022.

After calm waters for much of early 2023, the presence of winds in the weather forecast for later in the week may have resulted in a slight pull back at the lower end of the trade for shipping calves.

These were making from €30 to €80 this week and there just didn’t appear to be the same appetite for them, but, equally, that could be down to the effect the lift in supply had on trade for Friesian bull calves.

Upper end

At the upper end of the trade, farmer appetite for heavier Friesian bulls continues, with a share of calves over 65kg making from €120 to €190.

With numbers on the up across breeds, it is the lighter calves that are slipping a little due to the increased supply and that’s not confined to Friesian bull calves.

Traditional beef breed calves under 45kg were available at similar money to the export-type Friesian bull calf.

Moving up around the 50kg mark, prices were passing €100 and up to €220 could be got for Angus- and Hereford-crosses from this weight up to about 65kg. Calves over this weight were making from €250 to €330 in the main, with a few exceptions exceeding this.

Trends

Most January-born calves are through the system at this stage, so the numbers from these breeds achieving prices over €350 appear to be following the annual trends and tailing off a little.

Continentals were, for the most part, a similar trade to the traditional beef breeds, but the top end was able to command a little bit more of a premium, with €460 beaten on occasion.

There was a special section for dairy heifer calves suitable for breeding and these made from €85 up to €300 this week.

In pictures

These one-month-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 93kg and sold for €460.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 82kg and sold for €360.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 85kg and sold for €345.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €50.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 76kg and sold for €130.

This three-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 62kg and sold for €90.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 51kg and sold for €150.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 64kg and sold for €330.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 78kg and sold for €155.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 51kg and sold for €155.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 65kg and sold for €70.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 71kg and sold for €260.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 60kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 74kg and sold for €315.

These one-month-old Norwegian Red-cross bull calves weighed 73kg and sold for €100.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 65kg and sold for €185.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €100.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 67kg and sold for €215.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 77kg and sold for €190.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 59kg and sold for €210.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 80kg and sold for €330.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 63kg and sold for €275.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 63kg and sold for €275.