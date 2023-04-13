This Friesian heifer born in January 2020 and with an EBI of €149, producing 52 litres, sold for €4,000.

Last Wednesday saw 140 dairy cows, along with 60 bulling heifers, pass through the ring at the Carnaross dairy sale.

There was good attendance from buyers both ringside and online, with the majority of sales taking place around the ring.

Farmers from all four corners of the country traveled, with a good share of buyers from Northern Ireland also.

Richard Kingston made the long way from Cork with his entries and they were presented well, despite the long journey from the south of the country.

Catalogue figures

Several entries of freshly calved heifers weren’t showing their full potential but the catalogue figures looked promising and they sold well.

It wasn’t all black and white, as there was a selection of breeds on offer, with pedigree Ayrshire cows from Christian Keenan securing prices north of €2,000.

Norris Beattie supplied some super high-yielding cows, with super pedigrees to their name, with a host of cows sired by Yamaska.

A Yamaska-sired cow with an EBI of €149, born in January 2020 and producing 52 litres, secured the top price, selling for €4,000.

Another 40-litre Friesian sired by Yamaska sold for €1,850.

The Gartlan family had a host of their robot-milked herd on offer also, which attracted plenty of interest.

Heifers

Over 50 high-EBI bulling heifers were also on offer from two farms.

The Callan family from Co Louth had Friesian-cross heifers with an average EBI of €212, along with Gartlan heifers with an average EBI of €225.

Bidding was slow to get started, but then took off, with the majority of heifers sold for between €850 and €1,000/head.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctioneers said: “It was a very brisk sale, the biggest crowd I have seen around the ring in quite some time.

"There were buyers from the north, south, east and west of the country. Cattle remain a good trade, with lots of top prices being paid by farmers to secure nice stock with good credentials.

"We haven’t had a large group of bulling heifers on sale for a while. Bidding was slow to begin, but, in the end, each lot made from €800 to €1,000, with the top lot selling at €1,100.”

In pictures

This Friesian cow born in November 2019 and with an EBI of €129 sold for €3,600.

This Friesian heifer born in February 2020 and with an EBI of €85 sold for €2,850.

This Ayrshire heifer born in January 2020 sold for €2,150.

This Ayrshire cow born in March 2019 sold for €2,180.

This Friesian heifer born in March 2020 and with an EBI of €200 sold for €2,100.

This Friesian heifer born in December 2020 sold for €2,250.

This Friesian-cross heifer born in January 2022 and with an EBI of €195 sold for €940.

This Friesian-cross heifer born in January 2022 and with an EBI of €229 sold for €920.

This Friesian-cross heifer born in January 2022 and with an EBI of €258 sold for €740.

This Friesian-cross heifer born in February 2022 and with an EBI of €221 sold for €920.