This Hereford-cross heifer born in March 2021 weighed 485kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.27/kg).

Cavan Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Friday, with over 150 cattle being sold through two rings.

There still remains a strong demand for cattle from farmers and factory agents online and ringside, which contributed to a 100% clearance rate.

Trade remained strong at Friday’s sale, with good prices reflecting the high-quality cattle on offer.

Heifers

There was plenty of nice batches of cattle which saw lots of interest from buyers.

Some fine examples of five-star Angus-cross heifers weighing 300kg secured an average price of €1,100 (€3.40/kg). Heavier Angus heifers of 650kg averaged prices of €1,750.

A nice group of Limousin-cross heifers between 300kg and 400kg sold between €1,200 and €1,350, while those between 500kg to 600kg went under the hammer between €1,400 and €1,700.

The top price of €2,250 was paid for a 22-month-old Charolais-cross heifer weighing 775kg (€2.90/kg).

Bullocks

There was plenty of dairy stock at Friday’s sale. Two-year-old Friesian bullocks between 450kg and 550kg made between €1,050 and €1,200, with €2/kg to €2.20/kg buying the majority of Friesians sold.

Charolais-cross cattle of similar weight made between €1,400 and €1,600. One Charolais-cross bullock weighing 460kg sold for €1,540 (€3.35/kg).

A large batch of Aberdeen Angus bullocks between 22 and 24 months averaging at 515kg sold for an average price of €1,500 (€2.91/kg).

Cows

There was a large offering of cows on Friday, with just over 40 lots passing through the ring. Cows are still securing a good prices at marts in the northwest.

Friesians remained prominent, with cows between 500kg and 600kg fetching between €1,000 and €1,150. Two Hereford-cross cows weighing 700kg both sold for €1,660 (€2.37/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cavan Mart manager David Reilly said: “The cattle trade remained very good today. It's clear that buyers are still in search of heavy cattle, with heavy Aberdeen Angus heifers making up to €2.80/kg.

"We were uncertain as to how prices at today’s sale would hold, with trade being down during the week in many parts of the country. We were also happy to see cows retaining a strong trade.”

In pictures

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 weighed 545kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.20/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born in March 2021 weighed 645kg and sold for €1,780 (€2.76/kg).

This Speckle Park-cross heifer born in August 2021 weighed 435kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.51/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in July 2020 weighed 530kg and sold for €1,480 (€2.79/kg).

This five-star Angus-cross heifer born in July 2022 weighed 305kg and sold for €1,040 (€3.41/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in December 2020 weighed 720kg and sold for €2,080 (€2.89/kg).

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 weighed 525kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.10/kg).

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 weighed 475kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.19/kg).

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 weighed 480kg and sold for €1,060 (€2.21/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in June 2021 weighed 410kg and sold for €1,310 (€3.20/kg).