As part of its autumn extravaganza weekend, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held its premier sale on Saturday 7 October and the €10,000 2023 national calf show at Mid Tipp Thurles Mart on Sunday 8 October.

The weekend kicked off with the association's premier sale, which boasted 50 of the country’s finest heifers and a small selection of hand-picked bulls from each region's club calf finals.

After a strong day’s trading for heifers, the bulls made their entrance to the sale ring, with the first bull of the day Drumbeera Jay Z Y296 going on to sell for a massive €9,200.

The Caulry Nationwide son was bred from a Jerusalem Faraday dam from the herd of Thomas F Beirne from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Premier price

The father and son duo scooped this premier price when auctioneer Dennis Barrett’s gavel fell to a UK buyer for the June 2022-born bull that needed no introduction to the ring after scooping the reserve male championship at Tullamore Show and champion male at the inaugural Connaught and Donegal club calf finals.

The second-highest price of the sale was €8,800 and came about when a Drumhill Exeter daughter bred by Michael Sheehan from Grange, Co Limerick, from his foundation cow Elliot Erica flew through the ring.

Luddenmore Ellen Erica Y551 is a double five-star heifer and boasted a carcase figure almost three times the breed average.

The bids keep flying as @FJ_Pedigree watch on at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Premier sale in Thurles Mart?Michael Sheehans Luddenmore Ellen Erica Y551 is sired by Drumhill Exeter V105 and sold for €8,800???? @ajwwoods @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/SL4kp3GBUI October 7, 2023

The sale was also supported by a draft consignment from the renowned Goulding Angus herd of Matthew and Rita Goulding and family whose 12 heifers all sold for an average price of €4,383.

Bred from some of the best cow families in the herd, and indeed the country, Gouldings entries had the quality and sire stacks to speak for themselves, which led to the herd achieving the next-highest price of €8,100.

Their top-priced heifer Goulding Missie Y307 is sired by Cheeklaw Edgar R515 and is due to calve in March of next year to the easy calving Drumhill Eveready W827.

The double five-star heifer was the only Missie heifer in the sale and was bred from a Gear Blue Moon dam.

Stylish

Not far behind was the super stylish Lisduff Philly Z121 from the herd of Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Co Cavan, that sold for €8,000.

Philly is a January 2023-born daughter by Liss Buster out of a Bunlahy Kojak dam and collected many impressive accolades this summer, which included national and all-Ireland titles.

One of the first heifers to sell on the day was Dan and Rose Murphy’s Clara V1135 Donna.

Travelling from Millstreet, Co Cork, the Murphys' double five-star heifer was a Rawburn Boss Hogg daughter bred from a Netherton Archie dam and sold for a very impressive €7,800 in-calf to the highly sought-after sire Te Mania Berkley.

Here come the girls?? Lot 8 at the Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale in Thurles, Clara V1135 Donna from the herd of Dan and Rose Murphy sells for €7,800 ??February 2022 born and sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg? Off to a flying start! @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/I20wzNoHdU — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 7, 2023

Next in the top price line-up was an October 2022-born heifer from Micahel Hoey’s Country Crest herd in Co Dublin. Sired by the Gigginstown herd sire Liss Martin, the double five-star female sold for an impressive €7,600.

Flying through the sale here in Thurles this afternoon at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Premier Sale? Rathmooney Etta Y127 from Michael Hoey’s @CountryCrest Livestock herd sold for €7,600?? Sired by Gigginstown herd sire Liss Martin? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/h81BR7a0sS — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 7, 2023

The sale concluded with an 83% clearance rate and an average price just shy of €4,260.

National calf show

Well supported by breeders, this year’s national calf show boasted 115 entries from herds all across Ireland, which culminated in five highly prestigious championships - junior male and female; senior male and female; and the Angus Beef Ireland national calf show supreme championship.

With males and females who were all champions in their own right, the judge had some tough calls to make throughout the day.

Senior female

@FJ_Pedigree are back in Thurles this afternoon for the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association National Calf Show? Senior Female Championship goes to the Connell brothers with Bellingham V Trish and Reserve to @EustaceBullWise with Clontead Lady Hotshot? @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/ubJRygrObK — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 8, 2023

Kicking off the highly sought after championships was the senior female, which was narrowed down from 58 entries to three first-prizewinners.

No stranger to the show ring, the Connell brothers from Co Meath were tapped forward with their January 2022-born heifer Bellingham V Trish 3 which is sired by Intelagri Matteo.

The reserve senior female championship title was awarded to the September 2022-born Clontead Lady Hotshot X392, which was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg from the herd of Eustace and Deirdre Burke from Co Cork.

Senior male

Victorious by name and victorious by nature, the senior male champion and 2023 supreme champion at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association national calf show was the powerful, stylish and eye-catching Luddenmore Victorious from the herd of Dr Michael Sheehan from Co Limerick.

Sired by Drumhill Lord Hampstead, the September 2022-born bull, which was exhibited by Cathal O’Meara, stood proud as a very deserving winner at this year’s national show.

The reserve senior male championship title was scooped up by the second-prizewinner in the same class as the champion Gurtavoher Venice from the herd of John G Barlow and family from Co Tipperary.

The September 2022-born bull was sired by Clooncarne Pellet and has enjoyed many successes this year on the summer show circuit.

Junior female

After careful consideration in the junior female classes, an impressive line-up of heifer calves saw the renowned Co Cork-based breeder Albert DeCogan tapped forward for the junior female champion title with his February 2023-born calf Mogeely Elana Z895, which was sired by Drumbeera Everest U241.

The reserve champion title in this section was awarded to Co Cavan breeder Leo McEnroe, with his January 2023-born heifer calf Lisduff Philly Z121.

Philly, which is sired by Liss Buster, sold to a Northern Ireland-based breeder at Saturday’s premier sale for one of the highest sale prices of €8,000.

Junior male

Completing the day’s championships was the junior males, which again left the judge with some tough decisions to make.

The Junior Male Championship is underway here at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Nation Calf Show? Top Spot goes to Bernard Keirns with Keirns Warrior and Reserve Champion goes to Liscahill Lord Hector from PJ Kenny? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/oH6rhhBYKj — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) October 9, 2023

With strong contenders in the championship line-up, the junior male championship and reserve supreme championship titles travelled to Co Sligo to the herd of husband and wife duo Bernard and Jacinta Keirns with their March 2023-born bull Keirns Warrior.

Sired by Penguin Henry M503, the stylish young bull found victory in a very strong class of bulls prior to the championship.

The reserve junior male championship saw Liscahill Lord Hector Z665 from the herd of PJ Kenny, Co Longford, take the plaudits for his January 2023-born bull. Sired by Stouphill Bomber, the young bull stood proud as the reserve junior male champion.

In pictures

Patrick and Thomas Beirne with Drumbeera Jay Z Y296 that sold for €9,200, the highest-priced lot at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O’Meara with the highest-priced female Luddenmore Ellen Erica that sold for €8,800 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Matt, David, Kevin and Rita Goulding with Goulding Missie Y307 that sold for €8,100 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Lisduff Philly Z121 from the herd of Leo McEnroe sold for €8,000 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association premier sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O’Meara exhibiting the senior male champion and the overall supreme champion Luddenmore Victorious on behalf of Dr Michael Sheehan at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association national calf show. / Shanon Kinahan

Jacinta and Bernard Keirns won the junior male championship and the reserve overall championship at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association national calf show with their March 2023-born calf Keirns Warrior. / Shanon Kinahan

Karl, Oisín and Saoirse Connell with the senior female champion Bellingham V Trish 3 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association national calf show. / Shanon Kinahan