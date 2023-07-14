Noel McSweeney, Robin Leahy, Ben Ryall, Elaine Ryall, Kieran and Paul Mullarkey and Chloe Hegarty with the interbreed pairs champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
The Salter family scooped the overall and reserve with Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with John Cahalane and the overall Belgian Blue champion, Forenaught Quattro, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Albert De Cogan and Elaine Ryall pictured with the senior male champion of the 2023 Barryroe Show which was awarded to Albert's senior stock bull, Laheens Reputation. \ Shanon Kinahan
Ger, Matthew and Kieran Ryan with their overall Limousin champion, Ryan's Timothea, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
The interbreed Dairy Championship at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Noel McSweeney with judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with the overall commercial champion, Rocco, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, and Caroline Vickery pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling heifer champion, Carbery Pearl. \ Shanon Kinahan
Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, Peter O'Connell and his granddaughter Isabel Lehane, with the the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling bull champion, Raceview Parker. \ Shanon Kinahan
Shelia O'Leary, Willie Cotter secretary of the Southern Simmental club, and James O'Leary pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club yearling bull champion, Seaview Patriot. / Shanon Kinahan
Jennifer DeCogan smiling with her champion Angus at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Peter O'Connell and judges Paul and Kieran Mullarkey pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club champion and interbreed calf champion, Raceview Primrose Lucky. \ Shanon Kinahan
There was very strong competition at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Albert DeCogan and Ger Ryan debating all things cattle at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Kieran Ryan exhibiting his Angus calf in the young handlers class at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Kieran Mullarkey judging Noel McSweeney's commercial champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Tony Kelleher photographing the cattle winners at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Rose Murphy exhibiting her Angus calf at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Chloe Hegarty ensuring her calf Smokey is is looking his best in the young handlers class at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Michael Dullea showing his Angus bull Deelish Valaint at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
The next generation of young breeders watching on at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Ian Santry and his niece Maggie Davis keeping an eye on the judging at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Denise O'Donovan and Michael Dullea leading Michael's Hereford cow and calf pair at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Daniel and Felicity Lehane pictured exhibiting their first prize winning Hereford calf at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Robert Roycroft with his first prize winning Hereford heifer at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Keith Vickery from Roscarbery, Co Cork making some final touch-ups on his Simmental heifer before judging at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Shelia O'Leary exhibiting Seaview Primrose at the Southern Simmental club finals at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Jenny Cotter of the Dripsey Simmental herd exhibiting her Simmental heifer, Dripsey Paige, at the 2023 Barryroe Show in the Southern Simmental club finals. / Shanon Kinahan
Kieran Mullarkey of the Lissadel Simmental herd in Co Sligo judged the Simmentals and Commercial cattle at the 2023 Barryroe Show, alongside his son Paul. / Shanon Kinahan
Peter O'Connell, 'the man with the hat' exhibiting the interbreed calf champion Raceview Primrose Lucky at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Denise O'Donovan getting prepared to show in the Hereford ring at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
James O'Leary, Paul and Kieran Mullarkey, Elaine Ryall, Tony O'Leary and Ben Ryall at the 2023 Barryroe Show with the second-prize winners in the interbreed pairs class. / Shanon Kinahan
Peter Hynes exhibiting his Champion Jersey cow at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Jenny and Tori O'Connell photographing their interbreed calf champion, Raceview Primrose Lucky at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
\ Shanon Kinahan
Shannon Murphy and Chloe Hegarty getting ready for the show ring at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan
