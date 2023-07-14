Chloe Hegarty from Bandon, Co Cork, pictured with the judge Paul Mullarkey after winning the young handlers class at Barryroe Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Noel McSweeney, Robin Leahy, Ben Ryall, Elaine Ryall, Kieran and Paul Mullarkey and Chloe Hegarty with the interbreed pairs champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

The Salter family scooped the overall and reserve with Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with John Cahalane and the overall Belgian Blue champion, Forenaught Quattro, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Albert De Cogan and Elaine Ryall pictured with the senior male champion of the 2023 Barryroe Show which was awarded to Albert's senior stock bull, Laheens Reputation. \ Shanon Kinahan

Ger, Matthew and Kieran Ryan with their overall Limousin champion, Ryan's Timothea, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The interbreed Dairy Championship at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Noel McSweeney with judges Kieran and Paul Mullarkey pictured with the overall commercial champion, Rocco, at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, and Caroline Vickery pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling heifer champion, Carbery Pearl. \ Shanon Kinahan

Willie Cotter, secretary of the Southern Simmental club, Peter O'Connell and his granddaughter Isabel Lehane, with the the 2023 Southern Simmental club weanling bull champion, Raceview Parker. \ Shanon Kinahan

Shelia O'Leary, Willie Cotter secretary of the Southern Simmental club, and James O'Leary pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club yearling bull champion, Seaview Patriot. / Shanon Kinahan

Jennifer DeCogan smiling with her champion Angus at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Peter O'Connell and judges Paul and Kieran Mullarkey pictured with the 2023 Southern Simmental club champion and interbreed calf champion, Raceview Primrose Lucky. \ Shanon Kinahan

There was very strong competition at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Albert DeCogan and Ger Ryan debating all things cattle at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Kieran Ryan exhibiting his Angus calf in the young handlers class at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Kieran Mullarkey judging Noel McSweeney's commercial champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Tony Kelleher photographing the cattle winners at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Rose Murphy exhibiting her Angus calf at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Chloe Hegarty ensuring her calf Smokey is is looking his best in the young handlers class at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Michael Dullea showing his Angus bull Deelish Valaint at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

The next generation of young breeders watching on at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Ian Santry and his niece Maggie Davis keeping an eye on the judging at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Denise O'Donovan and Michael Dullea leading Michael's Hereford cow and calf pair at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Daniel and Felicity Lehane pictured exhibiting their first prize winning Hereford calf at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Robert Roycroft with his first prize winning Hereford heifer at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Keith Vickery from Roscarbery, Co Cork making some final touch-ups on his Simmental heifer before judging at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Shelia O'Leary exhibiting Seaview Primrose at the Southern Simmental club finals at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Jenny Cotter of the Dripsey Simmental herd exhibiting her Simmental heifer, Dripsey Paige, at the 2023 Barryroe Show in the Southern Simmental club finals. / Shanon Kinahan

Kieran Mullarkey of the Lissadel Simmental herd in Co Sligo judged the Simmentals and Commercial cattle at the 2023 Barryroe Show, alongside his son Paul. / Shanon Kinahan

Peter O'Connell, 'the man with the hat' exhibiting the interbreed calf champion Raceview Primrose Lucky at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Denise O'Donovan getting prepared to show in the Hereford ring at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

James O'Leary, Paul and Kieran Mullarkey, Elaine Ryall, Tony O'Leary and Ben Ryall at the 2023 Barryroe Show with the second-prize winners in the interbreed pairs class. / Shanon Kinahan

Peter Hynes exhibiting his Champion Jersey cow at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Jenny and Tori O'Connell photographing their interbreed calf champion, Raceview Primrose Lucky at the 2023 Barryroe Show. / Shanon Kinahan

