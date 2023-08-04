A wet and windy Sunday was not what exhibitors had in mind for Arva Show at the end of July, which left conditions underfoot very sticky, but as stated by show chair Jim Finnegan, “the show must go on”.

Once the cattle and sheep arrived at the showgrounds, the judging was ready to commence.

As always there was a super show of top-quality cattle, with in excess of 230 head on the field to compete for rosettes among the three rings, along with over 70 sheep.

Cattle

The cattle judging kicked off with the Hereford classes first to enter the ring. Sean and Gary McKiernan scooped up the champion title, while Elisa Drumm brought home the reserve champion.

Big bulls proved hard to beat in the Charolais classes, as Basil and Victoria Kells claimed champion Charolais with their bull Dalehill Teddy, with Michael McKiernan next in line as he was awarded reserve champion.

It was a tough battle between two Leitrim families in the Simmental classes, with the Maguire brothers snatching the champion Simmental, while the Connolly family settled with their reserve champion title.

Judge Gerry Lenihan awarded champion to George Hagarty’s Belgian Blue heifer, as Cavan man Niall McKiernan took home the reserve champion.

Limousin champion

The Connell brothers' super Limousin bull was awarded the Limousin champion, as William Smith continued his showing success as he stood out among stiff competition to be awarded the reserve champion title.

The Rossies battled it out in the Aberdeen Angus championship, with Niall Regan fetching champion Angus and Alan Gibbons securing the reserve title.

Among a small exhibit of Shorthorn cattle, it was Donal Logan with the champion animal, as Noel Faughnan settled for reserve. Brian Kiernan’s heifer was awarded champion Friesian on the day.

Mark Smith was crowned the champion of the non-pedigree classes, as Patrick Hughes settled for the reserve champion.

New addition

A new addition to this year’s catalogue was the Lakeland Dairies all-Ireland best dairy bred beef animal, which had a super prize fund of €1,000 up for grabs.

It was a big class, with Elisa Drumm from Westmeath being awarded pole position, as John Kane and Noel Faughnan secured second and third.

The supreme cattle champion of the show was awarded to the Connell brothers from Oldcastle with their yearling Limousin heifer.

Sheep

There was also a super display of sheep, with Andrew Gilmore from Kingscourt securing champion with an exceptional Charollais ram, with Daneil Faulkner leaving the grounds with reserve champion for his cross-breed ewe, while Ben Lynch came out on top in the new young handler competition.

In pictures

Supreme champion of the show exhibited by the Connell brothers with Jimmy McHugh (judge), Shane Dobson (Arva Show), Martin O'Conner (judge) and Padraig O'Conner (judge). / Barry McHugh

Brian Kiernan with his champion Friesian cow. / Barry McHugh

Patrick Hughes and family with the non-pedigree reserve champion. / Barry McHugh

Niall Regan with his champion Angus heifer alongside Padraig O'Conner(judge). / Barry McHugh

There was plenty of competition in the Angus classes. / Barry McHugh