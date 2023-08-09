This Ford 5000 Pre-Force was part restored and sold for £3,800 (€4,415).

This top-spec 2007 New Holland T6070 Electro Command with just 1,232 hours sold for £50,000 (€58,095) plus VAT.

A total of over 1,400 lots of classic tractors, commercial vehicles, motorbikes and collectors’ items were offered for sale at the Cheffins vintage auction on Friday and Saturday, 21 and 22 July.

The auction took place at the firm’s sales ground at Sutton, near Ely in southeast England. According to Cheffins, this was one of the largest auctions in the vintage calendar in Europe.

Over 170 vintage and classic tractors were included in the sale. Highlights among the vintage and classic tractors and implements included a 2007 New Holland T6070, which sold for £50,000 (€58,095).

This was followed by a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee, which underwent a nut and bolt refurbishment and sold for £40,000 (€46,475), followed by a Saunderson Tractor & Implement Co two-furrow ride-on tractor plough which achieved £34,720 (€40,400).

This was followed by a Massey Ferguson 3690 which sold for £25,000 (€29,047), a 1949 Field Marshall Series II Contractors tractor which sold for £24,120 (€28,070) against an estimate of £10,000 to £12,000 (€11,638 to €13,965) and a Marshall Model M tractor, which made £21,654 (€25,200).

The motorbike section saw over 70 vintage examples, ranging from as early as the 1920s through to the 2000s.

Highlights included a 1936 Norton International, which sold for £16,440 (€19,132), and a 1923 BSA Model F which made £11,836 (€13,775).

Among the commercial vehicles, a 1942 ERF C15 drop side lorry achieved £17,152 (€19,960) and a 1922 Ford Model T wireless repair van made £14,472 (€16,842).

“Our midsummer offering is usually smaller than the spring and autumn sales, but with over 170 vintage and classic tractors and some 70 motorcycles, this sale surpassed expectations.

“There was much pre-sale interest with a good selection of both vintage, classic and modern classic tractors on offer.

“Prices achieved for later classics prove that the there is a very active market for these types of tractors. It is also clear that the more nuanced market for vintage tractors and machinery is still alive and kicking, with discerning buyers looking for something a bit special.

“Despite the rain, there was an excellent crowd with buyers in attendance from throughout Europe,” said Bill King, chair at Cheffins.

Commission on all lots pictured was at 6% plus VAT, while only the lots specified were subject to VAT. Cheffins’ next vintage sale will take place at The Great Yorkshire Showground on Saturday 19 August.

This Saunderson Tractor & Implement Co two furrow ride-on tractor plough sold for £31,000 (€36,020).

This John Deere 5020 sold for £21,500 (€24,980).

This 1965 Massey Ferguson 135 reported to be fully restored sold for £17,000 (€19,750).