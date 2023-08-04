Ryan Watters of Lenehan Agri picking up grass in the wagon for Lenehan Agri Contractors in Lissadell, Co Sligo. \ Fiona Lenehan

Silage season has been desperately interrupted this year as weather takes its toll on fieldwork.

For many farmers, only first-cut silage has been saved so far.

However, our silage photograph competition attracted hundreds of entries and, while it might be raining now, there was a time not long ago when silage was made in good conditions.

Check out some of the entries here:

Jumping into bale season: Brigid Mullooly sent in this photo of fun and frolics at sunset in Co Longford before the bales were wrapped.

Cormac Tangney baling silage on Dennehy’s farm at Coolmagort, Beaufort, Co Kerry, at the foothills of Carrauntoohill. \ Elaine Dennehy

Silage at sunset: Gearóid Holland photographed Niall Crowley of Kieran Crowley Agri, Ballinadee, chopping grass into the sunset at Donaghmore, Lislevane, Co Cork.

Bird'e eye view: Jack Lynch was flying high to capture Kerin’s Agricultural Contractors picking up silage with the Pottinger wagons in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Dark clouds on the horizon: Glenn Porter photographed the last of the baling being done before the weather broke on Inch Island, Donegal.

Beauty with power: Kevin O'Flaherty sent in this photo of stone walls and silage from Co Mayo.

Lisa Collins from Co Cork snapped her little boy Cian watching the silage been done from his own impressive outfit.

PJ Coffey photographed Walter and Niall Helen picking up first-cut silage with their Class Jaguar 850 in west Cork using his DJI drone.