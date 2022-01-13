This tidy 2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad is showing 5,325 hours on its clock.

UK-based auctioneering firm Cheffins will host an online timed machinery auction starting on 26 January running until 31 January.

The auction will be held on behalf of Stepside Agricultural Contractors in Cardigan, Wales, due to a change in business policy.

It will comprise of over 80 lots and include well-maintained tractors, a forage harvester, slurry tankers, muck spreaders, plant, grassland machinery and equipment.

Grass equipment sale highlights will include a 2016 Claas Jaguar 970 Forage Harvester displaying 2,740 engine hours and 2,027 drum hours; a 2015 Krone Big M 420 self-propelled mower showing 1,595 engine hours and 1,025 cutting hours.

Also catalogued are a 2015 set of Claas 9400C rear butterfly mowers and a 2015 Claas 3200FC front mower and reverse drive kit. A 2010 Claas Liner 2900 rake is also included.

Tractor highlights

Tractor highlights include a 2020 John Deere 6250R AutoPower Ultimate Edition tractor with only 888 hours on the clock and sure to grab the attention of many will be a 2011 John Deere 7530 AutoQuad with 5,325 hours on its clock.

Moving on to the slurry equipment entries, these include a 2016 HiSpec 3,000-gallon tandem axle tanker fitted with 710 tyres; a 2012 14,000l Joskin tanker and 12m dribble bar; plus a 2013 Joskin 14,000l tandem axle tanker and 7.5m dribble bar.

Also included are two 2,600-gallon single-axle Major tankers, one built in 2015 and the other 2014.

Dung equipment includes two Bunning 15t rear-discharge spreaders (2012 and 2011), along with a 2013 16t Samson rear-discharge spreader. Other standout lots include a 2014 JCB JS130LC digger with 6,519 hours and a 2018 16t Bailey silage trailer.

The catalogue can be viewed on the Cheffins website.

Lot highlights

This top-spec 2020 John Deere 6250R Ultimate Edition tractor has only 888 hours clocked up.

This well-speced 2016 Claas Jaguar 970 is displaying 2,740 engine hours and 2,027 drum hours.

This 2015 Krone Big M 420 has 1,595 engine hours and 1,025 cutting hours.

2014 Major single axle 2600 gallon tanker.

2016 3,000-gallon HiSpec tandem axle tanker.

2015 Major 2,600-gallon single axle tanker.