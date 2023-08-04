Lot 3: An April 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer sired by EBY going back to a Wilodge Joskin-sired cow.

Breeding heifers and in-calf heifers continue to be a solid trade across the country, with good demand for weanlings driving a little more confidence in the sector for 2023.

Clogher Mart is holding a timed auction from 4 August to 7 August on martbids.ie, the Irish Farmers Journal online bidding platform.

The heifers have been handpicked by a number of specialist commercial producers and are a combination of maiden heifers and in-calf heifers.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Clogher Mart manager Robert Simpson said: “I walked through the cattle last week and they are as fine a batch of heifers that I have seen in a long time. There’s something in it for everybody.

"There is the high-end heifer with Belgian Blue breeding capable of breeding the show calf and there is the good straight heifer for the commercial farmer to breed a good Charolais or Limousin weanling.”

Heifers AI bred

The heifers, a lot of which originated in the south of Ireland, are all AI bred, with back breeding available on most heifers. The sale includes 16 maiden heifers and 13 in-calf heifers.

All cattle are export tested and export to the south of Ireland, Scotland, Wales or England can be arranged.

The sale is a timed auction and will start to close at 6pm on Monday evening 7 August.

All bidders must be approved to bid by Clogher Mart by Friday 4 August. For enquiries, contact Clogher Mart on 0044-288 5548279 or Robert Simpson on 0044-792 9759229.

In pictures

Lot 22: An April 2021-born Aberdeen Angus-sired heifer scanned in-calf to EBY due in October 2023.

Lot 23:This September 2020-born heifer is scanned in-calf to EBY and due to calve in November 2023.

Lot 5: A March 2022-born maiden heifer sired by New Red (BB7638).

Lot 16: An August 2021-born Limousin heifer.

Lot 13: A March 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer scanned in-calf to an Ampertaine Commander son due to calve in September 2023.

Lot 21: An April 2022-born Limousin heifer sired by Jagerbomb.