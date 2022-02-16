This 430kg heifer, born March 2020, is sired by FR4582 and calved since 7 February. It sold for €1,325.

New Ross Mart in Co Wexford held its annual dairy show and sale on Friday last.

The entry of in excess of 50 head attracted custom from as far north as Cavan, with buyers also on the sales sheet from Offaly and Tipperary.

Manager Richard Kirwan reported that online bidding has opened up dairy sales in particular to a much larger audience, as farmers are under less pressure to attend sales at a busy time of the year.

This 605kg heifer, calved one week, producing five gallons of milk and born January 2020. It sold for €1,500.

The majority of animals on offer were freshly calved first-calf heifers, with prices ranging in the main from €1,650 to €2,150.

This included a couple of batches of smaller-framed and lighter heifers weighing from 425kg to 480kg selling from €1,500 to €1,850.

This 535kg Friesian heifer, born January 2020, is sired by a Friesian stock bull and calved two weeks. It sold for €1,475.

A run of heavier heifers weighing from 500kg to 550kg and offered with milk production data averaged in excess of €2,000 per head, with prices ranging from €1,775 to €2,150.

This batch of top-quality heifers also included the standout sale on the day, a 550kg red-coloured heifer which sold for €3,050.

This February-2020 born Friesian heifer sired by FR2049, weighed 455kg, calved 19 January and has recorded production of 23l and sold for €1,800.

Trends

Richard reports that there has been a growing trend of greater competition present for red-coloured lots, with competition instantly spiking for such animals.

There was a couple of heifers sold below the €1,500 mark, with a couple of lots declared as being light in one quarter or slow milkers selling around the €1,000 to €1,300 per head mark.

This 460kg Friesian heifer was sired by FR5085 and born November 2019. She calved on 23 January and sold for €1,700.

There was a handful of cows on offer and, according to Richard, well-presented cows sold in a brisk trade, with prices ranging from €1,300 to €1,700 for second- and third-calvers and back to €1,000 for aged cows or plainer-quality types.

This 440kg Friesian heifer born January 2020 is sired by FR4525 and from a herd averaging 585kg MS. It sold for €1,875.

The next dairy sale takes place on 25 February, while the mart will offer a special clearance sale for the pedigree Ludigan Herd on 4 March.

Other lots

This 425kg Friesian heifer by FR4239 was born January 2020, calved on 29 January, producing 4.5gls and sold for €1,675.

This 470kg Friesian heifer born October 2020 and by FR2460 calved on 26 January. She sold for €1,850.

This January-2020 born Friesian heifer weighing 500kg was sired by FR2125 and calved on 25 January. She is producing 5.5gls and sold for €1,875.

This 525kg pedigree-registered Friesian heifer born January 2020 by FR3261 has an EBI of €132 and calved on 24 January. She is producing 25l and sold for €2,150.

This red Friesian heifer weighing 550kg and born October 2019 is by FR4594 and calved on 23 January. With an EBI of €128, she is producing 30l and sold for €3,050.

This February 2020-born Friesian heifer weighing 530kg by FR2226 calved on 25 January. She is producing 25l, has an EBI of €162 and sold for €2,000.