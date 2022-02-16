New Ross Mart in Co Wexford held its annual dairy show and sale on Friday last.
The entry of in excess of 50 head attracted custom from as far north as Cavan, with buyers also on the sales sheet from Offaly and Tipperary.
Manager Richard Kirwan reported that online bidding has opened up dairy sales in particular to a much larger audience, as farmers are under less pressure to attend sales at a busy time of the year.
The majority of animals on offer were freshly calved first-calf heifers, with prices ranging in the main from €1,650 to €2,150.
This included a couple of batches of smaller-framed and lighter heifers weighing from 425kg to 480kg selling from €1,500 to €1,850.
A run of heavier heifers weighing from 500kg to 550kg and offered with milk production data averaged in excess of €2,000 per head, with prices ranging from €1,775 to €2,150.
This batch of top-quality heifers also included the standout sale on the day, a 550kg red-coloured heifer which sold for €3,050.
Trends
Richard reports that there has been a growing trend of greater competition present for red-coloured lots, with competition instantly spiking for such animals.
There was a couple of heifers sold below the €1,500 mark, with a couple of lots declared as being light in one quarter or slow milkers selling around the €1,000 to €1,300 per head mark.
There was a handful of cows on offer and, according to Richard, well-presented cows sold in a brisk trade, with prices ranging from €1,300 to €1,700 for second- and third-calvers and back to €1,000 for aged cows or plainer-quality types.
The next dairy sale takes place on 25 February, while the mart will offer a special clearance sale for the pedigree Ludigan Herd on 4 March.
