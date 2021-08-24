Cork fire brigade crews had a busy start to their week, attending two call-outs within the space of 24 hours - a tractor fire and an overturned slurry tanker.
The crew from Ballyvolane and Mallow attended the scene where a tractor and a slurry tanker had overturned.
The incident happened at Carrignavar near the GAA grounds.
The road was closed for some time and caused detours in the area.
Gardaí were aware of the incident and attended the scene.
Crews from Ballyvolane and @corkcountyfire Mallow are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA Grounds.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021
Road will be closed for some time, avoid the area if possible. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/70wmCRpR9P
Tractor fire
In a separate incident, the crew from Anglesea Street attended a tractor unit, which had a boom sprayer attached, that was on fire in the Model Farm Road area in Cork.
Smoke was visible in the area and caused poor visibility for motorists.
Crews from Anglesea Street are currently in attendance at a tractor unit on fire in the Model Farm Road area.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021
Firefighters are fighting the blaze using a Class B foam to knock the fire quickly. Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/95Zcd2WhHt
