The firefighters in Cork had their work cut out for them this week. / Cork City Fire

Cork fire brigade crews had a busy start to their week, attending two call-outs within the space of 24 hours - a tractor fire and an overturned slurry tanker.

The crew from Ballyvolane and Mallow attended the scene where a tractor and a slurry tanker had overturned.

The incident happened at Carrignavar near the GAA grounds.

The road was closed for some time and caused detours in the area.

Gardaí were aware of the incident and attended the scene.

Crews from Ballyvolane and @corkcountyfire Mallow are currently dealing with an overturned slurry tank trailer in Carrignavar near the GAA Grounds.



Road will be closed for some time, avoid the area if possible. #CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/70wmCRpR9P — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021

Tractor fire

In a separate incident, the crew from Anglesea Street attended a tractor unit, which had a boom sprayer attached, that was on fire in the Model Farm Road area in Cork.

Smoke was visible in the area and caused poor visibility for motorists.

Crews from Anglesea Street are currently in attendance at a tractor unit on fire in the Model Farm Road area.



Firefighters are fighting the blaze using a Class B foam to knock the fire quickly. Smoke may be visible in the area, slow down on surrounding roads. pic.twitter.com/95Zcd2WhHt — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 23, 2021

Firefighters in Cork attending to a tractor unit which was on fire. / Cork City Fire

Firefighters in Cork fighting the blaze. / Cork City Fire

Firefighters used a class B foam to put out the fire. / Cork City Fire

Tractor overturned on the road. / Cork City Fire