This January 2022-born heifer carried an EBI of €111 and sold for €1,940. Sired by Co-Op Bosside Massey is out of Glenrea Park Candy 2 who gave nearly 10,000kgs in her last lactation

Corrin Mart hosted its annual dairy sale in Fermoy, Co Cork, on Friday, with the top price surpassing €2,000.

The catalogue included 160 pedigree, non-pedigree, milk-recorded and high-EBI heifers. Demand throughout proved very strong, with 95% of the heifers through the ring finding new homes.

In most demand were heifers with strong milk records on both dams and granddams. These heifers easily surpassed the €1,600 mark to a top of €2,080.

Securing this top price was a February 2020-born heifer from the herd of Aidan Murphy, Belgooly, Co Cork. Sired by Diamond Anton, her dam is on her third lactation with a projected yield of nearly 8,700kg, with nearly 700kg of this solids. This heifer carried an EBI of €158.

This Coolnasoon Art daughter had an EBI of €184 and sold for €1,500. Her dam hit yields of nearly 6,400kg with combined solids of 8%.

This April 2020-born heifer is a daughter of Ardnasalem Monty and sold for €1,600. Carrying an EBI of €179, her dam had eight lactations with yields of over 10,500kgs.

This two-year-old heifer had an EBI of €188 and hit the market at €1,860. Sired by Claynook Casper, her dam gave 4.25% butter fat in her last lactation.

This Monemore E-Force daughter had an EBI of €146 and sold for €1,740. Her dam has a predicted second lactation yield of over 9,000kg.

This rising two-year-old heifer carried an EBI of €173 and sold due in January, she met her reserve at €1,900. Sired by Ardnasalem Monty ET she is out of a Milewater Leon bred dam.

This Delaberge Pepper-sired heifer had an EBI of €198 and sold for €1,860. She is out of a VG classified cow that has produced over 10,000kgs in her last two lactations.

This rising two-year-old heifer had an EBI of €181 and sold for €1,600. Sired by Pirolo Goldw Wyman her dam’s combined solids are expected to be over 8%.

This Kirkby Jupiter daughter had an EBI of €124 and sold for €1,820. Her VG-classified dam hit over 9,000kg in her last lactation.

This spring 2020-born daughter of Diamond Anton had an EBI of €166 and sold for €1,900. Her dam has projected combined milk solids of nearly 8%.

This February 2020-born heifer by Olcastletown Phantom sold due in February and hit the market at €1,880. Her dam has a projected yield of over 7,000kg with fat and protein of 4.64% and 3.6% respectively.

This February 2020-born heifer had an EBI of €188 and sold for €1,600. Sold due in February, her dam hit yields of over 9,000kg.

Full report in next week’s paper.