It was business as usual over the bank holiday weekend in Tuam Mart with a large entry of bullocks, heifers, weanlings and cows on offer throughout the day.
A total of 170 weanlings were forward for the sale, with farmers, factory agents and feedlot buyers actively contributing to the 100% clearance rate.
Grass buyers were active, with plainer heifers a brisk trade. Heifers between 200kg and 300kg ranged in price from €1.78/kg to €3.30/kg.
Weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.70/kg.
Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.12/kg to €3.50/kg, with one July 2021-born Limousin heifer weighing 305kg selling for €1,080 (€3.54/kg).
Bulls
There was a small selection of lighter bull weanlings on the night in the 200kg to 300kg bracket, with bulls in this weight range averaging at €2.80/kg.
Weanlings between 300kg and 400kg ranged in price between €1.85/kg and €3.16/kg, with bulls in the 400kg to 450kg bracket coming in around €2.31kg.
Heavier bulls over 450kg were in high demand and ranged in price from €2.23/kg to €3.16/kg.
Cull cows
There were some exceptional prices for cull cows, with a number of cows exceeding €2.90/kg.
Top price was given for a March 2011-born Belgian Blue cow that weighed 835kg and sold for €2,780 (€3.33/kg).
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Marian Devane commented: "We had a flyer of a sale, with a strong trade for weanlings and a particular interest in the well-fleshed continental types.
"Cull cows continue to fetch some very high prices."
Tuam Mart will host its next sale on Monday 9 May for its special sale of forward stores at 11am.
