This pen of Limousin bullocks born in April 2020 and May 2020 weighed 542kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.10/kg).

It was business as usual over the bank holiday weekend in Tuam Mart with a large entry of bullocks, heifers, weanlings and cows on offer throughout the day.

A total of 170 weanlings were forward for the sale, with farmers, factory agents and feedlot buyers actively contributing to the 100% clearance rate.

Grass buyers were active, with plainer heifers a brisk trade. Heifers between 200kg and 300kg ranged in price from €1.78/kg to €3.30/kg.

Weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.70/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.12/kg to €3.50/kg, with one July 2021-born Limousin heifer weighing 305kg selling for €1,080 (€3.54/kg).

Bulls

There was a small selection of lighter bull weanlings on the night in the 200kg to 300kg bracket, with bulls in this weight range averaging at €2.80/kg.

Weanlings between 300kg and 400kg ranged in price between €1.85/kg and €3.16/kg, with bulls in the 400kg to 450kg bracket coming in around €2.31kg.

Heavier bulls over 450kg were in high demand and ranged in price from €2.23/kg to €3.16/kg.

Cull cows

There were some exceptional prices for cull cows, with a number of cows exceeding €2.90/kg.

Top price was given for a March 2011-born Belgian Blue cow that weighed 835kg and sold for €2,780 (€3.33/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Marian Devane commented: "We had a flyer of a sale, with a strong trade for weanlings and a particular interest in the well-fleshed continental types.

"Cull cows continue to fetch some very high prices."

Tuam Mart will host its next sale on Monday 9 May for its special sale of forward stores at 11am.

In pictures

This September 2021-born Limousin bull weighed 285kg and sold for €780 (€2.74/kg).

This pen of two August 2021-born Limousin bulls weighed 390kg each and sold for €1,070 (€2.74/kg).

This June 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 590kg and sold for €1,780 (€3.02/kg).

This pen of two March 2021-born Limousin bullocks weighed 507kg each and sold for €1,520 (€3.00/kg).

This May 2020 born Simmental bullock weighed 470kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.98/kg).

This Limousin bull born in March 2021 weighed 410kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.54/kg).

This March 2021-born bull weighed 350kg and went under the hammer for €910 (€2.60/kg).

This pen of two July 2021-born Limousin bulls weighed 247kg and sold for €820 (€3.32/kg).

This pen of two March 2021- and May 2021-born Limousin bulls weighed 352kg and sold for €900 (€2.56/kg).