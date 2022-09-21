Attendance hit 91,500 at day one of the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle

The attendance at day one of the 2022 National Ploughing Championships hit 91,500 as the three-day event returned for the first time in three years.

Weather remained settled over the day, with some sunny spells breaking through cloud cover at the site in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Willie and Harry Hurst from Meath and Kildare find their way through the ploughing site in Ratheniska. \ Philip Doyle

President Michael D Higgins travelled to the Ploughing on the first day, taking time to watch some of the competitions and make his way around the site.

President Higgins said Ireland’s farming community “need to be protected” and that the below-cost selling of Irish produce should be “stamped out”.

President Michael D Higgins gets a hug from young Diarmuid Battle of Co Sligo while visiting the horse ploughing plots. \ Donal O' Leary

As United Nations week gets under way in New York, President Higgins said it would be “tragic” if the week went by without addressing food security.

“Year after year the United Nations avoids dealing with the structural issues leading to food crisis. Let us hope that it doesn’t repeat the disgrace of the G7 which gave 90 minutes to discuss environment, food and poverty,” he said.

Willie and Harry Hurst from Meath and Kildare find their way through the ploughing site in Ratheniska. \ Philip Doyle

Daniel Cooke from Portlaoise on his dad David’s shoulders at the HSA quad bike demo at Ploughing 2022. \ Philip Doyle

Co Meath ploughman Matt Duffy lining up his plot before competing in the two-furrow intermediate conventional class at the National Ploughing Championships on Monday. \ Donal O' Leary

An arial view of the ploughing site before the arrival of attendees.

Onlookers observe the HSA quad bike demonstration. \ Philip Doyle

Read more

Teagasc farm machinery simulators launched at Ploughing

Bank of Ireland expecting 1% to 1.5% interest rate hike over the next year