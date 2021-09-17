Ploughing day two at Ratheniska, Co Laois. / Claire Nash

The Irish Farmers Journal went along to day two of the National Ploughing Championships.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the championships, which first took place in 1931.

The event this year was smaller than usual, with only 1,000 people in attendance each day.

Nonetheless, people were delighted to be in Ratheniska, Co Laois, for the historic occasion.

In pictures

The first ploughing championships took place in 1931. / Claire Nash

There were facilities beyond two chip vans and an ice-cream vendor. / Claire Nash

A competitor giving his tractor the once-over. / Claire Nash

Pa Maher and Eddie Dowling from Kilkenny enjoying the nice weather. / Claire Nash

John Murtagh, west Cork, senior class. / Claire Nash

Gary Simms competing in the senior class. / Claire Nash

Participants were happy to be back in the field after the cancellation of the event last year. / Claire Nash

Anna May McHugh bringing some sunshine in her yellow attire. / Claire Nash

People missed the usual crowds this year, but not the politicians. / Claire Nash