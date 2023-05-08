Tractors, vintage cars and motorbikes gather at the foot of the Knockmealdown Mountains in Graigue, Clogheen, Co Tipperary, for the Dom Ryan Memorial Tractor Run in aid of hospice suite in St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen. / Mark Kearney

More than €30,000 has been raised in honour of the late Dom Ryan of Graigue, Clogheen, Co Tipperary.

The money will go to the hospice suite in St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, Co Tipperary, where the farmer was comforted in his final days.

The Dom Ryan Memorial Tractor Run attracted over 220 vehicles on Sunday, ranging from motorbikes to vintage tractors and the biggest of modern tractors.

Dom’s family and friends, bolstered by the organising power of Duhill Community Council, drew a large crowd to remember the Graigue farmer who passed away last year.

In his final days, Dom urged his family to organise a tractor run for St Theresa’s in return for his care.

The Ryan family are well known in the area, synonymous for years with their thatched pub and farming.

Dom's son Robert told the Irish Farmers Journal the Ryan family was thrilled with the turnout on the day and delighted to see such a crowd.

Donations can still be made via this link.

In pictures

