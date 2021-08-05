Cow being airlifted from the milking parlour by a crane. /Fire and Emergency NZ.

Crews from Canterbury Fire and Emergency Department, New Zealand, were called to assist a farmer and a vet in a rather unusual rescue situation.

The crew had to remove a cow from the centre of the milking platform in a rotary milking parlour.

To complete this rescue, the crew had to remove the iron sheeting from the roof of the shed.

The vet sedated the cow and she was also blindfolded to prevent any undue stress, she was then airlifted out using a crane.

She was placed back over into a nearby paddock to recuperate after the ordeal.

The crew says that the cow is now rested up after her flight and is “up walking about and snacking down on some silage”.