This Charolais-cross bull, born in October 2022 and weighing 382kg, sold for €1,120 (€2.93/kg).

Drumshanbo Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Friday night, with a large offering of over 250 cattle being sold through three rings.

Once again, there was a large entry of dry cows to be sold on Friday night, with those weighing between 550kg and 650kg averaging €2.18/kg.

A Charolais-cross cow weighing 680kg sold for €1,500 (€2.21/kg), while a 2014-born Simmental-cross cow weighing 585kg sold for €1,350 (€2.31/kg).

Heavier cows in the region of 650kg to 750kg made slightly more as, they averaged €2.37/kg, such as one Limousin-cross cow weighing 720kg that sold for €1,800 (€2.50/kg).

A lighter Charolais-cross weighing 705kg sold for €1,650 (€2.34/kg), while the top price of €2,350 was paid for a Charolais-cross weighing 830kg (€2.83/kg).

Cows and calves

Cows and calves were also plentiful, with many fine outfits passing through the ring.

A 2021-born Charolais-cross heifer with an April-born heifer calf at foot sold for €1,740, while an older 2011-born Limousin with a Limousin heifer born in March 2023 sold for €2,200.

The top price of €2,300 was secured by an Angus-cross cow born in 2017 with an April-born heifer calf at foot.

Heifers

Weanlings were a solid trade, with heifers less than 200kg averaging €3/kg, with some stand-out prices being an October 2022-born Charolais weighing 190kg selling for €720 (€3.80/kg), while another of the same age weighing 160kg sold for €580 (€3.63/kg).

Heifers between 300kg and 400kg averaged €2.69/kg, with a Salers-cross weighing 340kg sold for €960 (€2.82/kg).

Bulls and bullocks

Those between 200kg and 300kg sold for an average of €3.05/kg, while a November 2022-born Charolais weighing 296kg sold for €1,160 (€3.92/kg).

Heavier stock between 300kg and 400kg made an average of €2.86/kg, such as a 354kg Charolais selling for €1,010 (€2,85/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Drumshanbo Mart manager Eoin Kane said: “Despite numbers of cattle dropping back slightly, there still remains a strong demand for cattle each week here in Drumshanbo.

"Cows and calves continue to secure good prices, as there still continues to be lots of buyers around the rings in search of good cow and calf outfits."

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in June 2022 and weighing 412kg, sold or €1,150 (€2.79/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in June 2022 and weighing 292kg, sold for €1,010 (€3.46/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in June 2022 and weighing 302kg, sold for €980 (€3.25/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in April 2022 and weighing 368kg, sold for €1,150 (€3.13/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in May 2022 and weighing 366kg, sold for €1,140 (€3.11/kg).

This Salers-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 340kg, sold for €960 (€2.82/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in March 2022 and weighing 380kg, sold for €1,210 (€3.18/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in June 2022 and weighing 324kg, sold for €1,040 (€3.21/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in September 2021 and weighing 440kg, sold for €1,390 (€3.61/kg).

This Salers-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 310kg, sold for €920 (€2.97/kg).