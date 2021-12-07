Monday night’s weekly cattle sale at Elphin Mart was a busy one, with over 100 dry cows, a weanling sale, a special suckler sale, a special pedigree Limousin sale and a sheep sale all taking place.
The dry cow ring had a few noted Northern Ireland-based buyers in attendance and this, coupled with good competition from southern-based feeders and factory agents, meant that good young cows were a real solid trade on the night.
Good-quality fleshed cows were trading up on previous weeks, with the top call going to a 2011-born Limousin dry cow weighing 955kg that sold for €2,320 (€2.43/kg).
The general run of good young cows over 700kg were trading from €2.10/kg to €2.30/kg, depending on flesh cover and quality.
Older, lesser-quality cows lacking flesh and requiring a good bit of further feeding were back at €1.80/kg to €2.00/kg on the night.
Pedigree sale
Top price in the pedigree Limousin sale went to a February 2020-born heifer selling for €3,200.
Prices ranged from €1,900 to €3,200 in the Limousin sale. Suckler outfits also sold well, with a top of €2,500 being paid for a March 2018-born Limousin cow with her November-born Limousin heifer calf at foot. Prices ranged from €1,280 to €2,500 in the suckler section.
Commenting on the sale, Elphin Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “Numbers have come back in recent weeks, but trade has held steady, with northern customers back again for the last two weeks helping the trade. Our last sale before Christmas will be on Monday night 20 December."
