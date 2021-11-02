This March 2012-born Charolais cow weighed 790kg and sold for €1,540 (€1.95/kg). \ Brian Farrell

Dowra Mart held its weekly cattle sale last Saturday, with a big entry of dry cows along with a special sale of store bullocks.

The cattle trade has eased back a little in recent weeks, with plainer cattle in particular meeting reduced demand.

Cattle numbers have also slipped back considerably over the last week, with a big drop in numbers, especially across some of the marts in the south.

Dairy-bred stock have taken the biggest hit, with some dipping under €2/kg and less over the last week.

Housing has taken place in the west and northwest and this will likely impact marts a little in terms of numbers in the next few weeks.

Once housed, it generally takes animals a week or two to start thriving again.

'Heavy cows a super trade'

Speaking to Dowra Mart manager Terry McGovern on Saturday’s sale, he said: “We have probably seen the best of the dry cows come out over the last two months. Some of the cows we are seeing now are a little lighter and not weighing that well.

"Heavy cows are still a super trade, with over €2/kg being paid for that top-quality heavy suckler. The trade to the North for these cows was very strong, but we have seen that eased off a little in recent weeks and that has probably taken a bit of a sting out of the tail.”

Factory price for cows in the south has held pretty steady in the last week, with P grade cows being the exception and meeting reduced demand in a lot of locations.

The dry cow trade remained firm in Dowra on Saturday. Good-quality cows hit €2/kg and over it, with lesser, lighter cows back at €1.70/kg to €1.80/kg.

Very bare older-type cows could be bought back at €1.50/kg to €1.60/kg.

The special show of bullocks brought in a few choice lots, with feeders still hungry for good-quality stores.

A few very heavy bullocks in the 700kg to 800kg bracket hit as high as €2,000/head.

Bull weanlings were back on the previous week, but, again, quality is coming into question with some of the later-born weanlings.

Bull calves in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were hitting €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, with a few exceptional lots making more.

Heifer weanlings held firm, with lots of farmer buyer activity and were a little better trade than the bulls, with 300kg to 400kg heifer calves coming in at €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg.

Dowra Mart will hold a special sale of 100 sucklers and in-calf heifers on Wednesday 3 November at 7pm.

In pictures

This July 2018-born Limousin cow weighed 735kg and sold for €1,130 (€1.54/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This April 2013-born Shorthorn cow weighed 805kg and sold for €1,380 (€1.71/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This October 2017-born Charolais cow weighed 750kg and sold for €1,380 (€1.84/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This February 2015-born Charolais cow weighed 825kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.11/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This February 2013-born Charolais cow weighed 1,060kg and sold for €2,320 (€2.19/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This June 2017-born Charolais cow weighed 740kg and sold for €1,590 (€2.15/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This March 2011-born Limousin cow weighed 640kg and sold for €1,090 (€1.70/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This June 2017-born pedigree Charolais stock bull weighed 1,145kg and sold for €2,150 (€1.87/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This May 2009-born Charolais cow weighed 765kg and sold for €1,390 (€1.82/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This April 2014-born Limousin cow weighed 635kg and sold for €1,190 (€1.87/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This December 2009-born Simmental-cross cow weighed 690kg and sold for €1,270 (€1.84/kg). \ Brian Farrell

This March 2014-born Shorthorn cow weighed 570kg and sold for €1,070 (€1.88/kg). \ Brian Farrell