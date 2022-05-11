With a strong drystock tradition in the area, the majority of the lots on offer at Roscommon Mart on Friday were continental stock from the suckler herd.

Some 220 heifers were put forward for sale, achieving a 96% clearance rate. An average price of €2.70/kg was paid across the board, with prices ranging from €3.49/kg for a 505kg Charolais-cross heifer selling for €1,760, to €1.90/kg for a 420kg Shorthorn heifer selling for €800. Short-keep R and U grading heifers were in particular demand from finishers and feedlot buyers. Twenty-eight per cent of the heifers sold made €3/kg or higher. The bottom third of heifers sold for an average of €2.56/kg, with the top third selling for an average of €3.13/kg.

This September 2019-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €2,020 (€3.33/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 380kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.15/kg).

This pair of September 2020-born Limousin heifers had an average weight of 460kg and sold for €1,200 per head (€2.60/kg).

This May 2020-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 515kg and sold for €1,530 (€2.97/kg).

This June 2020-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €1,630 (€2.78/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,220 (€2.62/kg).

The short supply of Hereford- and Angus-cross heifers met brisk demand, with prices between €2.64/kg and €3.24/kg. The standout price in this section was a pen of three March 2019-born Hereford crosses weighing 660kg and selling for €2,200/ per head (€2.64/kg).

Cows

Well-fleshed, factory-fit dry cows met with serious demand. Eighty cows were present, with a 97% clearance rate achieved. The top price per kg across heifers and cows on the day was achieved by a 755kg Limousin-cross cow that sold for €2,680 (€3.55/kg), with a top price of €2,680 for a 2015-born Limousin-cross cow weighing 775kg (€3.54/kg).

This February 2020-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 575kg and sold for €1,790 (€3.11/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 405kg and sold for €1,230 (€3.03/kg).

This pen of three April/ May 2020-born Angus-cross heifers weighed on average 520kg and sold for €1,490 per head (€2.86/kg)

This November 2020-born Simmental heifer weighed 515kg and sold for €1,460 (€2.84/kg).

This May 2020-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,360 (€2.92/kg).

The majority of dry cows sold between €2.20/kg and €3.00/kg, with O and P grading or thinner cows selling for as low as €1.47/kg for dairy cows. An average price of €2.57/kg was seen across dry cows on the day. The bottom third of cows saw an average price of €2.04/kg, with the top third of cows achieving an average price of €3.10/kg, just 3c less than then top third of heifers.

Roscommon Mart holds its special mid-May sale of bullocks on Friday 13 May from 11am, with heifers and cull cows also on offer.