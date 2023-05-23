There was plenty of bidders watching the action in Clones on Thursday afternoon.

Monaghan Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Thursday afternoon, with a large offering of just under 200 animals being sold through the ring.

There still remains a strong demand for cattle throughout the northern half of the country.

The sale began with the dry cows, which averaged a price of €2.67/kg. A five-star Charolais-cross cow, born in 2020 and weighing 665kg, sold for €1,630 (€2.45/kg), while a Limousin-cross cow weighing 620kg sold for €1,750, achieving a price of €2.82/kg.

Top price

Another Charolais cow weighing 605kg sold for €1,590 (€2.63/kg), with the top price of the sale being paid for a June 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighing 580kg and selling for €1,760.

There was a batch of 15 dairy-bred Hereford-cross calves sold through the ring, the first of which were heifers that had five-star ratings.

These animals were four to six weeks old and fetched prices between €80 and €155, with the older calves coming out on top with the better price.

Two sets of bull calves of the same breed made €190 and €245.

Heifers

It was the heifers turn next, with light weanlings between 200kg and 300kg averaging €3.27/kg, such as a Limousin born in August 2022 and weighing 255kg that sold for €880 (€3.45/kg).

A Charolais-cross heifer weighing 240kg made an impressive €3.30/kg when sold for €800.

Heavier cattle between 300kg and 400kg averaged €3.10/kg, with a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 325kg selling for €1,040 (€3.20/kg).

There was a good turnout of bullocks for buyers to bring home, with prices averaging €2.81/kg.

A November 2021-born Angus-cross bullock weighing 655kg finished bidding at €1,660 (€2.53/kg).

A Limousin-cross bullock of 430kg sold for €1,180 (€2.74/kg), with another of this breed weighing 500kg and selling for €3/kg.

Clones Mart will hold its next general cattle sale on Thursday 25 May.

In pictures

This five-star Charolais-cross cow, born in March 2020 and weighing 665kg, sold for €1,630 (€2.45/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock, born in November 2021 and weighing 655kg, sold for €1,660 (€2.53/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross bullock, born in January 2022 and weighing 390kg, sold for €1,020 (€2.62/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 580kg, sold for €1,760 (€3.03/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in April 2022 and weighing 320kg, sold for €960 (€3/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in April 2017 and weighing 620kg, sold for €1,750 (€2.82/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2022 and weighing 240kg, sold for €800 (€3.30/kg).

This Friesian cow, born in February 2016 and weighing 785kg, sold for €1,650 (€2.10/kg).

This 2020-born Limousin-cross cow and calf outfit sold for €2,400.

This Charolais-cross cow, born in July 2017 and weighing 640kg, sold for €1,540 (€2.41/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2022 and weighing 315kg, sold for €980 (€3.10/kg).