EIMA International, one of Europe's largest agricultural machinery shows, took place in Italy last week (19-23 October).

International Agricultural and Gardening Machinery Exhibition (EIMA) is held at the Bologna Trade Fair on an exhibition area of 375,000m². The five-day event plays host to some 1,950 exhibiting companies from 50 countries, showcasing more than 50,000 models of equipment across all types of agricultural operations.

EIMA is a biennial event which was first set up in 1969 by FederUnacoma, the Italian Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Federation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EIMA was forced to revise the dates of the 44th edition to October 2021.

EIMA has already announced its 2022 dates, with the exhibition set to return to its traditional November slot at the same location.

What's it like?

Many of the big tractor players in the industry such as John Deere (exhibited only through a dealer), Claas, AGCO (Massey and Fendt) and others from the implement sector were absent from the event.

In saying this, there was a huge turnout of Italian manufacturers, mostly involved in building machines such as flail mowers, power harrows and hedge cutters.

Meanwhile, the show is renowned by manufacturers as being one of the best components shows throughout the world. If you are looking to source engines, axles, switch gear, pumps or motors EIMA is the place to be.

Below, we have some pictures from the event. Be sure to keep an eye on the Irish Farmers Journal online and in print for more show updates.

In pictures

Manitou had a large and impressive stand at the show.

The show also included lots of specialised tractors including this crawler.

Landini put on an impressive display, unveiling several new models at the show.

ROC showcased its latest developments in its merger range.

Show organisers said that over 50,000 models of equipment were on display.

There was several halls full of specialist forestry and timber processing equipment including this self-propelled chipper.

The new Basak stage V tractor was at the show.

Storti showcased one of the 11 self-propelled models it builds.