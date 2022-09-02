This March 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €3,300 (€5.20/kg).

Elphin Mart held a special sale of over 250 breeding heifers on Wednesday of this week. This is in advance of its annual continental heifer sale taking place on Wednesday 7 September.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “We have had huge interest from both buyers and sellers for breeding heifers, so we decided to run a stand-alone breeding heifer sale.

"We had a yard full of top-quality heifers and buyers came from near and far to buy them. It went that well that I think we will have another special breeding heifer sale in February 2023.”

High export levels

Just over 70 out of the 250 heifers that were sold were exported to Northern Ireland, meaning a massive 28% of heifers sold were exported.

Two heifers crossed the €5,000 mark, with both going to customers specialising in the production of show cattle.

A number of high-end heifers sold for between €3,000 and €4,000, with the majority of the good cow makers making in excess of €3/kg.

The first prize rosette went to Tipperary man John Cass for his heifer which went on to sell for €5,200. He also collected prize money of €400.

The second prize rosette went to Roscommon woman Ava Egan, with third prize going to Longford man Thomas Rattigan.

Elphin Mart will hold its annual autumn continental heifer sale on Wednesday 7 September, commencing at 11am. There are over 600 heifers entered for this sale.

In pictures

This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 530kg and sold for €2,800 (€5.28/kg).

This November 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €5,200 (€7.70/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 660kg and sold for €2,660 (€4.03/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 650kg and sold for €2,480 (€3.82/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €2,000 (€3.17/kg).

This August 2020-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 650kg and sold for €2,560 (€3.94/kg).

This January 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €2,000 (€3.60/kg).

This June 2020-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 585kg and sold for €2,160 (€3.69/kg).

This October 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 560kg and sold for €1,960 (€3.50/kg).

This December 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €3,640 (€5.78/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 615kg and sold for €1,760 (€2.86/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 615kg and sold for €1,920 (€3.12/kg).