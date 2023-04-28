This fleshed Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 595kg and born 19 March 2021 sold for (€3.34/kg).

Castlerea Mart’s general sale of cattle held on Thursday recorded another busy day's trading, with over 1,000 head of stock traded across the three rings.

Throughput was boosted by sales of bullocks reverting from being standalone on a Monday to being held again with all other classes on a Thursday.

An analysis of MartBids data shows conflicting fortunes within certain categories of stock.

An entry of close to 50 heavier bullocks weighing upwards of 600kg averaged €2.97/kg, up 10c on the week previous. The top third of cattle averaged €3.31/kg, while the bottom third averaged €2.61/kg.

Store bullocks

Prices were similar for in the region of 80 store bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg, while the trade for lighter stores weighing 400kg to 500kg was recorded in the region of 15c/kg lower, with quality also said to be playing a significant role in the lower prices paid.

The average price was recorded at €2.89/kg, while the top third averaged €3.27/kg and the bottom third €2.49/kg.

It was a similar story for lighter weanling bulls, with some tail-end lots now appearing and reducing average prices paid.

The top third of weanling bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg sold for €3.60/kg, while average price was still strong at €3.15/kg and dropping back to €2.72/kg for lesser-quality types.

Heifer trade

The trade for factory-fit stock has been affected by moves by factories to ease prices back in recent weeks.

Thursday’s trade held robust, with heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaging €3.28/kg and recorded at €2.92/kg for average-quality types and €2.61/kg for the bottom third. The trade for heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg was similar.

Meanwhile, heifers weighing 350kg to 400kg were a solid trade. Over 50 heifers in this category averaged €2.83/kg, with the top third recorded at €3.18/kg and the bottom third at €2.48/kg.

This included some crossbred heifers from the dairy herd and a selection of heifers with poor weight for age.

A slight easing in the quality of weanlings on offer was also seen in the prices paid for the top third of weanling heifers reducing by 16c/kg to €3.43/kg.

There was no change in the average price of €3.07/kg, while the bottom third of heifers firmed, with the average price rising by 6c/kg to €2.68/kg.

Firm cow trade

The trade for cull cows is holding firm, despite factories trying to insert downward pressure on the trade.

The average price paid for an entry of over 80 cows was €2.45/kg, with the top third recording a fine average of €2.92/kg.

The pick of prices was €2,450 paid for an 800kg young Charolais cow aged 42 months of age. The bottom third of cows averaged €1.97/kg.

In pictures

This Shorthorn-cross bullock weighing 565kg and born April 2021 sold for €1,700 (€3.01/kg).

This quality Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 500kg and born March 2021 sold for €1,680 (€3.36/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 565kg and born February 2022 sold for €1,480 (€2.62/kg).

Two Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks weighing 583kg and born February and March 2021 sold for €1,600 (€2.74/kg).

This yearling Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 355kg and born April 2022 sold for €1,200 (€3.38/kg).

This February 2020-born Friesian bullock weighing 750kg sold for €1,900 (€2.53/kg).

Three Aberdeen-Angus cross bullocks weighing 655kg and born in April and May 2021 sold for €1,750 (€2.67/kg).

Weighing 610kg, this aged Limousin-cross bullock born February 2020 sold for €1,620 (€2.66/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 430kg and born April 2021 sold for €1,340 (€3.11/kg).

This top-quality Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 385kg and born May 2022 sold for €1,210 (€3.14/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer weighing 415kg and born November 2020 sold for €1,100 (€2.65/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 375kg and born December 2021 sold for €980 (€2.61/kg).

This Limousin-cross-Parthenaise heifer weighing 470kg, born March 2021 and with a €uroStar value of €122 sold for €1,450 (€3.09/kg).

These two top-quality Charolais-cross store heifers born May 2021 and September 2021 weighed 475kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.05/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 580kg and born May 2021 sold for €1,680 (€2.90/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 455kg and born March 2021 sold for €1,190 (€2.62/kg).