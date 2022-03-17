Roscommon Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Wednesday included a good entry of about 20 lots of ewes with lambs at foot.
Demand and prices paid was helped by the quality of sheep on offer, with many outfits comprising either young ewes and lambs with good potential or aged ewes in good condition and strong lambs at foot.
Prices for such twin lamb lots ranged in general from €250 to €285, with the top price recorded on five occasions.
A couple of lots of plainer-quality types sold back to €200, while a single Scottish Blackface ewe and her two young lambs at foot sold for €150.
Aged ewes with strong lambs at foot sold in the region of €200 for medium-sized ewes with top prices rising to €220 for large-framed ewes with strong lambs at foot.
Cull ewe trade
An entry of almost 50 cull ewes met a steady trade. Large-framed ewes weighing from 90kg to 100kg liveweight sold from €180 to a top of €194 for a couple of ewes weighing 99.5kg. Ewes weighing 75kg to 80kg and possessing an average cover of flesh sold from €120 to €150, while light ewes weighing from 65kg to 68kg sold from €90 upwards to €125 for well-fleshed ewes.
Hogget prices
Fleshed hoggets weighing 55kg to 60kg liveweight sold in a tight price range from €163 to €167 while hoggets weighing 48kg to 50kg sold from €155 to €161.
A couple of pens of mixed-quality hoggets including some small-framed hoggets lacking flesh and weighing from 46kg to 48kg on average sold from €142 to €144 while one pen of 35kg store hoggets sold for €105.
