Skibbereen Mart had 260 weanlings go through the ring at its show and sale, where trade held firm and there was a 97% clearance rate.

Charolais and Limousin made up a large proportion of the 260 weanlings on offer and while there may have been a bit of nervousness regarding price ahead of the sale, that subsided once proceedings got under way.

Demand for bulls was driven by a good selection of buyers, with exporters, bull beef specialists and farmer buyers all active.

Grading potential and weight for age were the principal price drivers, with €2.80/kg up to €3.56/kg paid out for the better weanlings.

Heavier bulls may not have achieved the highs of earlier in the summer, but, nonetheless, a good share of them exceeded €3/kg, while plainer R grading stock were back to €2.50/kg.

Heifers

Heifers weren’t too far behind when it came to prices, as farmer buyers competed strongly for what was on offer.

At the top end of the market, U and R+ grading heifers mirrored prices paid for weanling bulls, while plainer heifers were making up to €2.60/kg.

A top price of €1,570 was paid for a 390kg Belgian Blue heifer (€4.03/kg).

Following the sale, mart manager Keith Mullaney said: "It was a great trade; you couldn’t fault it.

"High-quality cattle made top dollar even for the heavier calves. It was unbelievable to see the quality around the place. The weanlings down here wouldn’t look out of place in any west of Ireland sale.

"I was a bit nervous ahead of it, but things turned out good enough.

"Exporters are putting a floor on trade at the moment. We had three in attendance and they were very active for the U grades especially. One bought 50 for the Italian market. Farmers and bull beef specialists were in the market too.”

A noticeable feature of the sale was the presence of a good share of 2023-born calves and Mullaney reckoned that the bulk of the quality weanlings could be sold in a tighter window this year.

This could also reflect the fact that the trade for weanlings has been very good all year and this may have tempted farmers to sell now.

In pictures

This November 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,150 (€2.77/kg).

This September2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 350kg and sold for €1,020 (€2.91/kg).

This December 2022-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.58/kg).

This November 2022-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.87/kg).

This August 2022-born Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 440kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.86/kg).

These November 2022-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 432kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.64/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 360kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.33/kg).

This October 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 410kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.02/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 365kg and sold for €1,150 (€3.14/kg).

This August 2022-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 430kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.91/kg).

These January 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 433kg and sold for €1,360 (€3.14/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 345kg and sold for €1,250 (€3.25/kg).

These January 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 335kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.16/kg).

These January 2023-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 302kg and sold for €1,040 (€3.44/kg).

These October 2022-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 307kg and sold for €920 (€3/kg).

This November 2022-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 315kg and sold for €950 (€3.02/kg).