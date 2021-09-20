Over 1,200 cattle went through the scales last Thursday in Kilkenny Mart.
An incredible number for mid-September, the increased numbers were met with strong demand, resulting in the clearance rate hitting nearly 92%.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Michael Lynch said: “We had a very big sale with all types going quite well.
"[There was] Probably more Friesian-type cattle in it, but they were still making a decent trade.
"We had a big entry of cull cows which proved very strong, selling to €1,830.
"Short-keep cattle continued their strong demand. Angus proved quite strong throughout.”
Average prices
Dry cow average rose to €1.81/kg, up by 13c/kg on the week. For more beef-bred culls, this average rose to €2.11/kg.
Prices peaked at €1,830 for a 760kg Limousin born in 2009 (€2.41/kg).
While that was the overall top price per head, top price per kilogramme in the cull cow section was €2.49/kg. This was paid for a 2018-born Charolais that weighed in at 690kg and sold for €1,720.
Full-bred Friesian
Full-bred Friesian stock could be seen making nearly €2/kg on rare occasions, but the majority of these lots hovered around €1.65/kg or below.
First-cross dairy cows hit over €2.10/kg, but, again, were more often around €1.85/kg.
Heavy stock continue to be in exceptional demand. Prices for steers weighing 600kg-plus saw average price settle at €2.24/kg, rising to €2.48/kg for the top third of lots sold.
Leading the way in this section was a pair of Charolais bullocks weighing 628kg that sold for €2.63/kg (€1,650).
However, prices per head did exceed this, with a pair of Limousin bullocks with an average weight of 725kg selling for €1,840 (€2.54/kg).
Heifers
Heavy heifers were in shorter supply, with average animals 7c/kg back on that of the bullocks at €2.17/kg. Top lot here was a 685kg Limousin heifer that sold for €1,660 (€2.42/kg).
Short-keep heifer lots were more plentiful and met with a very strong demand, seeing prices rise up to €2.90/kg.
This was paid for a 555kg Limousin heifer that sold for €1,610. This was far from a one-off, with many other lots weighing 500kg to 600kg exceeding €2.50/kg.
Bullocks of the same weight were on a similar boat, with average for the top third of lots sold seeing average settle at €2.55/kg.
Top lots here were a batch of seven Charolais that weighed 500kg and sold for €2.80/kg.
