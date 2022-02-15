This July 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 540kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.93/kg).

Aurivo’s Mohill Mart held its first Monaghan day sale of the year, with the annual sale attracting a high entry of buyers from Monaghan, Cavan, Meath and Northern Ireland.

The sale had on overall entry of over 400 bullocks through the ring, with a solid trade for all types of stock resulting in a clearance rate of 98%.

Auctioneer PJ Reynolds was on fire, singing from the rostrum with his trade mark “give it again” call.

Top price went to an Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 875kg selling for €2,350 (€2.68/kg).

This was closely followed by Charolais bullock weighing 880kg that went under the hammer for €2,340 (€2.65/kg).

Lighter bullocks

Bullocks were a steady trade throughout the sale, with lighter store bullocks faring better on a price-per-kilo basis.

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg sold for around €2.30/kg/head for average-quality types.

Prices for bullocks in this weight category ranged from €980 to €1,240, with better-quality types making as much as €1,440/head (€2.90/kg).

Heavier bullocks

Heavy bullocks were in high demand, with many factory agents around the ring looking for forward stores or factory fit cattle, with those over 650kg selling from €1,800 to €2,350 at the top end of the market.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Darragh Barden commented: "That quality heavy bullock over 30 months weighing between 700kg and 800kg were in high demand for both continental and Angus breeds, with many selling at over the €2,000 mark.’’

Forward store bullocks from 550kg to 650kg sold for €1,500 to €1,600/head, with top-quality continentals making up to €1,700/head, with many exceeding the €3.00/kg mark.

Bullocks in the 500kg to 550kg category ranged in price between €2.50/kg and €2.80/kg.

'Super trade'

"There was a super trade throughout the day, with a high demand for both good- and average-quality cattle through the ring and we have seen a big increase in demand for those heavier cattle over the last few weeks.

"We are overall very happy with the sale and have seen an increase in prices for bullocks from this time last year."

Mohill Mart will host its next special Monaghan day weanling sale on Wednesday 16 February, with over 500 weanling bulls booked for the sale.

In pictures

This Charolais bullock, born in February 2020, weighed 575kg and sold for €1,600 (€2.78/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 575kg and sold for €1,610 (€2.80/kg).

This October 2020-born Salers bullock weighed 410kg and went under the hammer for €1,000 (€2.44/kg).

This September 2020-born Salers bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,360 (€2.64/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 675kg and went under the hammer for €1,700 (€2.52/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 635kg and sold for €1,840 (€2.90/kg).

This January 2020-born weighed 695kg and sold for €1,880 (€2.71/kg).

This Limousin bullock, born in October 2019, weighed 515kg and sold for €1350 (€2.62/kg).

This January 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 560kg and went under the hammer for €1,430 (€2.56/kg).

This October-born Limousin bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.68/kg).