With a big number of cows forward, Elphin Mart's Monday sale did not disappoint, with farmers taking advantage of a positive cow trade in recent weeks.
Factory-fit cows came to the fore, seeing a strong average at €2.35/kg for most weights.
However, some of the top prices reached highs of €2.55/kg for some younger cows.
A standout price of €1,980 was given for an Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 875kg.
'Great demand'
“Factory-fit cows were clearly to the fore of the sale, with a great demand from agents for these cows,” mart manager Kevin Caslin told the Irish Farmers Journal.
Dry cows weighing 650kg averaged €2.20/kg, with the top cow in this weight bracket reaching €2.54/kg being a 2018-born cow with no calf registered.
Heavier cows weighing 700kg saw an average of €2.25/kg, with the top price in this weight bracket achieving €2.58/kg.
Cows weighing over 750kg saw a strong trade also, with these meeting a sale average of €2.21/kg.
Stores hold their own
“Store cows seemed to hold their own this week, with no big push on these cattle,” mart staff commented.
Heavier cows weighing 800kg saw a super trade, with all being swiped up by agents ringside and online, meeting a sale average of €2.15/kg, with the sale topper at €2.26/kg.
SHARING OPTIONS: