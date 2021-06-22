This March 2013-born Limousin-cross cow weighed 905kg and sold for €2,040.

Marts have got a lot quieter in the last few weeks, with cattle numbers settling down for the next month or so until we start to see the first of the special autumn weanling sales in the south of the country.

One category of stock that has seen higher than usual numbers is dry cows, with a real pick-up in the trade being evident in the last two to three weeks.

A number of wholesalers and smaller factories have been very active in the last two weeks, driving the main factory agents' buying dry cows in marts.

Heavy factory-fit dry cows were in demand on Monday night and cows over 900kg were hitting €2,000 and over it.

Top prices

One Limousin-cross cow weighing 905kg made €2,040 (€2.25/kg). She was a good cow, likely to grade and R+ or U-.

At a generous kill-out of 55%, she would come into a 498kg carcase. That would mean she would have to be paid out at €4.10/kg to break even, without any other costs added in.

Good-quality cows were hitting €2/kg all night in Carrigallen, with feeder cows back at €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, depending on weight and quality.

Heifer trade

Heifers also met a good trade, with a few choice heifers around 400kg hitting €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg.

A number of plainer Aberdeen Angus-cross-Friesians weighing 300kg to 350kg made between €2.00/kg and €2.20/kg or €750 to €780/head.

Heavy heifers were also in demand, with a number of factory-fit heifers over 500kg hitting €2.50/kg or €1,200 to €1,300/head.

In the suckler ring, top call went to a February 2018-born Belgian Blue cow with her May 2021-born Limousin heifer calf at foot. She was knocked down at €1,930.

In pictures

This February 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €790.

This 2010-born Friesian cow weighed 575kg and sold for €780.

This April 2018-born Limousin-cross cow weighed 520kg and sold for €1,230.

This 2013-born Charolais cow weighed 935kg and sold for €1,890.

This March 2020 Simmental bull weighed 575kg and he sold for €1,250.

This May 2018 Frieisian-cross bullock weighed 365kg and sold for €600.

This 2017-born Charolais bull weighed 1,000kg and made €1,880.

This March 2017-born Limouisn-cross cow weighed 625kg and sold for €1,130.