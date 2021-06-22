Marts have got a lot quieter in the last few weeks, with cattle numbers settling down for the next month or so until we start to see the first of the special autumn weanling sales in the south of the country.
One category of stock that has seen higher than usual numbers is dry cows, with a real pick-up in the trade being evident in the last two to three weeks.
A number of wholesalers and smaller factories have been very active in the last two weeks, driving the main factory agents' buying dry cows in marts.
Heavy factory-fit dry cows were in demand on Monday night and cows over 900kg were hitting €2,000 and over it.
Top prices
One Limousin-cross cow weighing 905kg made €2,040 (€2.25/kg). She was a good cow, likely to grade and R+ or U-.
At a generous kill-out of 55%, she would come into a 498kg carcase. That would mean she would have to be paid out at €4.10/kg to break even, without any other costs added in.
Good-quality cows were hitting €2/kg all night in Carrigallen, with feeder cows back at €1.70/kg to €1.90/kg, depending on weight and quality.
Heifer trade
Heifers also met a good trade, with a few choice heifers around 400kg hitting €2.50/kg to €2.70/kg.
A number of plainer Aberdeen Angus-cross-Friesians weighing 300kg to 350kg made between €2.00/kg and €2.20/kg or €750 to €780/head.
Heavy heifers were also in demand, with a number of factory-fit heifers over 500kg hitting €2.50/kg or €1,200 to €1,300/head.
In the suckler ring, top call went to a February 2018-born Belgian Blue cow with her May 2021-born Limousin heifer calf at foot. She was knocked down at €1,930.
