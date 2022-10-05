These five Angus bullocks were slaughered last week from the Thrive demo farm in Cashel Co Tipperary.

The first of the 70 bullocks on the Thrive demo farm were slaughtered last week at an average live weight of 567kg ranging from 546kg to 612kg resulting in an average carcase weight of 295kg. The range within this was from 279kg to 320kg.

Four of the five bullocks were sired by the same Angus bull Kealkil Prime Lad who has an overall DBI figure of €112, a beef value of €45 and a carcase weight figure of 2.9kg. The other bullock was sired by the once very popular Cairnmore Jameson (JZJ). The bull has a DBI figure of €84 but a beef value of only €23 and a carcase weight figure of 2.3kg.

At a base price of €4.70/kg, 20c/kg in-spec bonus and a 30c/kg Angus bonus it brought the potential beef price to €5.20/kg. However, once grid adjustments are taken into account the average price paid was €5.11/kg and the bullocks came to a value of €1,504/head.

This AA4743 sired bullock weighed 560kg, had a killout percentage of 51.7% and a 290kg carcase grading O+ 4-. He came into €1,473.

This JZJ sired Angus bullocks weighed 612kg, had a killout of 52.3% a carcase weight of 320kg and graded R-3+ meaning a carcase value of €1,664.

This AA4743 sired Angus bullock weighed 546kg had a killout of 51% and a carcase weight of 279kg. He graded O+3+ and made €1,417.

This AA4743 sired Angus bullock weighed 564kg had a killout of 51.2% and a carcase weight of 289kg. He graded O+3+ and made €1,468.