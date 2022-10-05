The first of the 70 bullocks on the Thrive demo farm were slaughtered last week at an average live weight of 567kg ranging from 546kg to 612kg resulting in an average carcase weight of 295kg. The range within this was from 279kg to 320kg.
Four of the five bullocks were sired by the same Angus bull Kealkil Prime Lad who has an overall DBI figure of €112, a beef value of €45 and a carcase weight figure of 2.9kg. The other bullock was sired by the once very popular Cairnmore Jameson (JZJ). The bull has a DBI figure of €84 but a beef value of only €23 and a carcase weight figure of 2.3kg.
At a base price of €4.70/kg, 20c/kg in-spec bonus and a 30c/kg Angus bonus it brought the potential beef price to €5.20/kg. However, once grid adjustments are taken into account the average price paid was €5.11/kg and the bullocks came to a value of €1,504/head.
