Kilree Estate, Co Kilkenny

This 535ac estate has traditional outbuildings and extensive range of farm buildings. The guide price is €7,750,000.

Kilree Estate house

The property contains 468ac of farmland in a ring-fenced plot at Kilree and are currently covered in rotating grass, but they have previously been used to cultivate a variety of arable and root crops, including wheat, barley and sugar beet.

Kilree Estate farmland

The infrastructure of the farmland, which includes the paddock system and access via both the public roads and a network of internal roadways, is another important aspect of the land in addition to its productivity.

Kilree Estate infrastructure

About 48ac of mature deciduous species and newer mixed-species plantations make up the Kilree woods.

Brownstown Estate, Co Meath

Brownstown Estate contains a total of 564ac of land, with a historic range of outbuildings and it is on the market for a guide price of €9,000,000.

Brownstown Estate house

Two of the outbuildings are converted into apartments. There are also tack rooms, stores and courtyard with equestrian facilities, including stables and outdoor arena.

This dairy farm includes a 50-unit Pearson rotary parlour with cubicle accommodation for over 470 cows and heifers, indoor and outdoor silage pits and slurry storage.

The herd of 335 primarily registered Holstein dairy cows at Brownstown Estate also includes followers.

Brownstown Estate diary parlour

The contiguous block of farmland, with entitlements, contains around 531ac of tillage/pasture.

The majority of it is in grass to support the dairy farm, but Brownstown also normally grows some arable crops.

Public roadways, a system of internal tracks, fencing and the water supply all provide easy access. The deal also includes a mature forest covering around 7ac.

Brownstown Estate farmland

Millburn House and Farm, Ardour, Co Galway

A 96ac grassland farm near Tuam has hit the market with a guide price of €1,300,000.

Millburn House and Farm is a compact livestock rearing unit extending to about 96ac in total. It includes a renovated and extended farmhouse.

Millburn Estate house and farm

The modern farm buildings can house about 150 head of cattle, with livestock handling facilities and storage for machinery and fodder.

The farm was home to the renowned Millburn Limousin and Doon Charolais pedigree herds. A herd of cattle bred for commercial beef is part of the current farming system.

Millburn Estate shed and handling facilities

A further 5ac of bogland is located around seven miles to the south of the farm and are included in the 87.5ac of pasture with entitlements.

All of the fields have a piped water supply and the field boundaries are made up of walls and electric fences.

Millburn Estate commerical cattle

Barne Estate, Co Tipperary

This 750ac tillage estate outside Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has a guide price of €13.5m.

Barne Estate farmland

There are four principal stands of mature woods, comprising both deciduous and conifer species. There is about 631ac of first-class fertile and versatile tillage land, which extends to about 751ac in total.

At Barne, an extensive in-hand tillage operation is currently being performed with a variety of winter and spring cereals, as well as break crops such as winter oil seed rape, winter beans and winter rye.

Barne Estate 631ac of tillage

With 13 fields covering more than 30ac in size and three fields covering more than 75ac, the field divisions have a decent workable size and pattern for modern farming. This sale also includes a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

751ac Barne Estate Clonmel Tipperary

Rothbury Estate, England

If any farmer was looking further afield, a 9,400ac estate is on the market in England.

Rothbury Estate is located in Northumberland in the northeast of England. It spans a total of 9,486ac.

Rothbury Estate, house and farm

The estate has been advertised at an asking price of €41m. With its large grassland, moorland and woods, as well as a collection of farms and cottages, the estate provides a wide range of activities.

More than 4,000ac of the estate is occupied under a range of agricultural tenancies, with a further 3,200ac managed in hand.

The 9,486 acre Rothbury Estate, farmland

Curlews, red grouse, mountain bumblebees, emperor moths and red squirrels in the forest are among the animals that can be found on the Simonside hills.

The estate is around 45 minutes' drive from Newcastle.