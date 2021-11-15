The weekly general cattle sale took place in Ballymote last Thursday with a stronger demand for more forward stock.
Cattle suitable for direct slaughter proved in greatest demand but those short-keep lots also saw a lift on the previous week.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager David Faughnan said: “Good cattle were easy sold. We definitely saw a lift for more forward cattle with cattle suitable for long-term feeding not seeing the same highs.”
In total, over 300 cattle passed through the scales on Thursday, with 98% finding new homes.
SHARING OPTIONS: