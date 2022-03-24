This November 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 775kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.97/kg).

Thursday’s general cattle sale in GVM Tullamore Mart included an entry of 250 heifers and 300 bullocks.

Slaughter-fit and forward-store cattle were a really good trade, with factory agents, feedlot and northern buyers active throughout the sale, contributing to the overall clearance rate of 98%.

Lighter and plainer heifers continue to be an easier trade, with heifers less than 300kg ranging in price from €2.08/kg to €2.66/kg.

Store heifers in the 450kg to 500kg bracket averaged €2.45/kg, with heifers between 500kg and 600kg coming in around €2.55/kg.

Heavy heifers

Heifers over 600kg ranged in price from €2.44/kg to €3.05/kg, with a number of continental heifers making over the €3.00/kg mark on several occasions.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Antoinette Daly said: "The factory, feedlot and northern buyers were battling hard for anything over the 500kg mark. The trade for factory-fit Aberdeen Angus cattle went up €50/head if not more on last week."

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.48/kg, with bullocks between 400kg and 500kg ranging in price from €1.78/kg to €3.02/kg.

Forward-store bullocks in the 500kg and 600kg bracket were coming in around €2.56/kg, with a number of well-fleshed types making over the €3.00/kg mark.

Heavier bullocks over 600kg were a brisk trade and ranged in price from €2.19/kg to €2.89/kg.

Cull cows

An entry of 75 cull cows were also featured in the sale and averaged at €1.93/kg, with the top price going to a March 2019-born Limousin cow that weighed 610kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.75/kg).

Antoinette said: "We had a much larger sale today, with almost 600 cattle on offer. Cattle met an exceptional trade again, especially for heavier cattle and cull cows.

"Grass buyers were quieter than previous weeks at today’s sale with long-term and plainer cattle easing by €10 to €20 per head."

Tullamore Mart will host its next special sale for the Irish Hereford Cattle Society spring premier sale on Saturday 26 March.

In pictures

This March 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 665kg and sold for €1,740 (€2.62/kg).

This June 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 410kg and went under the hammer for €1,120 (€2.73/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 605kg and sold for €1,620 (€2.68/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,300 (€2.52/kg).

This February 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 460kg and sold for €1,240 (€2.70/kg).

This July 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,270 (€2.73/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 510kg and sold for €1,460 (€2.86/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.40/kg).

This March 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €1,490 (€2.64/kg).

This pen of four Aberdeen Angus heifers born in March 2020 weighed 474kg on average and sold for €1,170 each (€2.47/kg).