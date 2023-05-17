John and daughter Kirsten Elliott from Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, with a cow and calf from their Drumlegagh Saler herd at the start of the opening day. \ Houston Green
Fionnuala Ward from Plumbridge, Co Tyrone, and Niamh Gallagher from Omagh, Co Tyrone. \ Houston Green
Caroline and George Maxwell from Co Armagh with Beechmount Daisy. \ Shannon Kinahan
The YFCU Tractor Handling competition gets underway on day two. \ Houston Green
David Green from Lisburn, Co Antrim, and Robert Cylde from Templepatrick, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green
Judge Jonnie Campbell from Bardnaclavan, Scotland, judging the North Country Cheviot Shearling Ram class. \ Houston Green
Johnathan and Aliza Lyttle from Banbridge, Co Down, enjoying the day out with their four sons Archie, Joshua, Jacob and Alexander. \ Houston Green
William Smith with daughter Saoirse from Old Castle, Co Meath, pose after winning both Limousin Champion and Limosuin Reserve Champion Cow with calf. \ Houston Green
A capacity crowd turned out to watch the wool handling competition on the final day. \ Houston Green
The Parade of Champions gets underway on the final day. \ Houston Green
