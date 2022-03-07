Just over three weeks of age, these bull calves averaging 56kg sold for €65 each.

Export calf prices have experienced a bit of a rollercoaster over the last week and luckily for those selling on Monday, they were largely on the rise.

Prices took a hit towards the middle and end of last week, but were largely similar to the prices received in Bandon Mart last Monday.

There was just under 1,500 calves on offer at Monday's sale and prices were up about €10/head on this time last year.

Export calves

Export-type Friesians mainly sold from €35 to €75/head. Most of these calves tended to be in the 50kg to 60kg weight range.

Heavier Friesian bull calves remained consistent, with €80 available at the lower end and a little more offered at the top end, with €140 and €150 available on the odd occasion.

The threat of weather warnings could toy with this trade during the week, so it’s worth bearing that in mind if one is considering selling Friesian calves that would be suitable for export.

There was a special section for Friesian heifer calves and these sold from €185 to €405.

Angus and Hereford

Numbers remain steady for beef-cross calves and the tops of Angus and Hereford calves are competing well with continental calves, although the latter are in short supply.

Angus and Hereford calves weighing from 55kg to 65kg at three to four weeks of age were mainly selling from €155 to €265/head.

The weighing scales is showing that traditional beef breed calves in excess of 70kg and well fed are capable of selling for between €280 and €370.

Other breeds

Numbers of continental calves were similar to those with FRX or JEX listed as their breed.

Continentals from Friesians sold up to €470, while those with dairy-crossbred breeding made similar money to the lighter traditional breeds.

Heavier calves from the dairy-crosses were a similar trade to the middle-ranking Friesians, while lighter calves sold for below the Friesian export calf price range.

Lighter calves

Calves weighing under 50kg are selling, but prices vary across the breeds.

Calves going for export through the Cork Marts-ICBF export assembly need to be 48kg and this seems to be the dividing line in Bandon too.

Dairy breeds are anywhere from €2 to €40 in the main, with an odd exception. Beef breeds in those light weights are usually under €100, with that figure exceeded on occasion.

In pictures

This three-week-old heifer calf weighing 67kg sold for €220.

This five-week-old heifer calf weighing 84kg sold for €350.

These one-month-old bull calves weighing 58kg sold for €60.

This two-week-old bull calf weighing 57kg sold for €245.

This pair of six-week-old bull calves weighing 62kg sold for €100.

This pair of five-week-old bull calves from Friesian-cross cows weighed 63kg and made €40 each.

This three-week-old bull calf weighed 66kg and made €60.

This pair of one-month-old heifer calves weighed 72kg and made €250 each.

These one-month-old bull calves weighed 63kg and sold for €90.

These five-week-old bull calves averaging 83kg sold for €370.

This five-week-old bull calf weighing 80kg sold for €140.

This pair of one-month-old bull calves weighed 71kg each and sold for €280 apiece.

Almost six weeks old, this group of bull calves had an average weight of 52kg and made €60 each.

This pair of one-month-old bull calves averaged 85kg and made €460 each.

These six-week-old bull calves weighing 70kg sold for €95.

This pair of six-week-old bull calves from Friesian- and Jersey-cross cows averaged 57kg and made €9 each.

This group of one-month-old bull calves weighing 58kg sold for €40 each.

This pair of five-week-old bull calves weighing 67kg sold for €265.