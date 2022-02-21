After a dip in Friesian bull numbers last week, they bounced back this week and outnumbered beef breeds at the calf mart in Bandon this week.

A total of 900 calves went through the ring this week in Bandon and there was a major lift in prices compared with last Monday.

With storms in the rear-view mirror for the time being at least, exporters were more active compared with a week ago. There was noticeably fewer calves under 50kg at this week’s sale also.

Bull calves that struggled to get bids last week were making €20 to €40 this week.

Most Friesian bull calves sold for between €40 and €70 for the shipping-type calf, while the trade for the stronger Friesian bull continued, with these making from €75 up to €150.

Beef breeds

The surge in Friesians meant beef-cross calves numbers were back on last week, but they have been an extremely steady trade so far this year.

The headline-grabbers remain the strong Hereford and Angus bulls and heifers that are competing well with continental calves.

The arrival of the weighing scales is showing that those north of 70kg and well fed are capable of selling for between €280 and €380, with the very odd one surpassing this level.

In the pack

Back in the pack, traditional beef breed calves from Friesian herds that weighed in the 55kg to 65kg range at three to four weeks of age were mainly selling from €190 to €260/head.

Beef calves with Jersey-cross genetics sold for similar prices to Friesian bull calves, with heavier calves performing better in the sale.

Continentals bull and heifer calves from Friesians sold up to €460, while those with dairy crossbred breeding made similar money to the lighter traditional breeds.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Sean Dennehy said: “There was hardly any lighter calves around today and the fact you had stronger calves available gave buyers a bit more confidence.

"As a result, trade was way better this week for Friesian bull calves, which was great to see.”

In pictures

The oldest of this group was almost six weeks old. Weighing 64kg, they made €305 each.

The oldest of this group of Jersey-cross bull calves was one month old. With an average weight of 54kg, they made €20 each.

This pair of one-month-old bull calves weighed 66kg and sold for €290.

This pair of one-month-old Angus bulls from Jersey cows weighed 48kg and sold for €25 each.

At five weeks old, this group averaged 73kg and sold for €120 each.

This group of one-month-old Angus heifer calves from Jersey-cross cows averaged 40kg each and sold for €95 apiece.

This group of three-week-old bull calves averaged 71kg and sold for €375 each.

A trio of three-week-old Angus heifers that weighed 53kg and made €180 each.

Weighing 96kg, this one-month-old heifer calf made €340.

These 24-day-old bull calves weighed 74kg each and averaged €385.

These one-month-old Charolais bulls had an average weight of 94kg and made €460 each.

These one-month-old bull calves had an average weight of 56kg and made €50 each.

Just over three weeks old, these bull calves averaged 77kg and made €100 apiece.

With an average weight of 60kg, these one-month-old bull calves made €60 each.

With an average weight of 65kg, these bull calves made €70 each.

This group of 24-day-old Angus heifer calves had an average weight of 61kg and made €190 each.

Just over three weeks old, this group of calves averaged 56kg and sold for €40 each.

Just under three weeks old, this group of Jersey- and Friesian-crosses had an average weight of 53kg and made €25 each.

This pair of one-month-old bull calves weighed 61kg and sold for €250 each.