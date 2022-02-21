After a dip in Friesian bull numbers last week, they bounced back this week and outnumbered beef breeds at the calf mart in Bandon this week.
A total of 900 calves went through the ring this week in Bandon and there was a major lift in prices compared with last Monday.
With storms in the rear-view mirror for the time being at least, exporters were more active compared with a week ago. There was noticeably fewer calves under 50kg at this week’s sale also.
Bull calves that struggled to get bids last week were making €20 to €40 this week.
Most Friesian bull calves sold for between €40 and €70 for the shipping-type calf, while the trade for the stronger Friesian bull continued, with these making from €75 up to €150.
Beef breeds
The surge in Friesians meant beef-cross calves numbers were back on last week, but they have been an extremely steady trade so far this year.
The headline-grabbers remain the strong Hereford and Angus bulls and heifers that are competing well with continental calves.
The arrival of the weighing scales is showing that those north of 70kg and well fed are capable of selling for between €280 and €380, with the very odd one surpassing this level.
In the pack
Back in the pack, traditional beef breed calves from Friesian herds that weighed in the 55kg to 65kg range at three to four weeks of age were mainly selling from €190 to €260/head.
Beef calves with Jersey-cross genetics sold for similar prices to Friesian bull calves, with heavier calves performing better in the sale.
Continentals bull and heifer calves from Friesians sold up to €460, while those with dairy crossbred breeding made similar money to the lighter traditional breeds.
Speaking after the sale, mart manager Sean Dennehy said: “There was hardly any lighter calves around today and the fact you had stronger calves available gave buyers a bit more confidence.
"As a result, trade was way better this week for Friesian bull calves, which was great to see.”
