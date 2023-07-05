Some of the kit JCB has on show.

Vast crowds descended on Punchestown Racecourse on Wednesday afternoon with showgoers soaking in the broad selection of machinery on display at day one of the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

The show is taking place on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July from 9am to 6pm daily.

The Claas and Kellys of Borris stand.

The show is being held outdoors again this year, for the second time in the show’s history.

Up until the COVID-19 pandemic the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was a biannual event held in February.

The Cooney Furlong Machinery company and Case IH stands.

This year’s event sees just shy of 100 exhibitors present their latest wares over the course of the two-day show. A range of machines are making their Irish debut at the event.

“The show is going really well, it’s very busy here this morning. There's even loads of families, which is great to see. The numbers so far seem to be up on last year.

The John Deere and Pottinger stands.

"We’re estimating that a crowd somewhere in the region of 5,000 to 7,000 people will pass through the gates today. All the exhibitors seem to be very happy also, so it's smiles all round," explained Michael Farrelly, executive director of the FTMTA.

This week's event marks the show's 34th anniversary since it first took place in the RDS back in 1989, before relocating to the Punchestown Event Centre in 2003 where it continues to grow.

Tickets

Tickets can still be bought online at www.FTMTA.ie/events or on the gate. Adult admission is €20, while OAP and student admission is €15. All kids under the age of 12 go free. Free parking is available on site. Catering and refreshments are all available on site.

The Farmhand stand.

The McHale stand.

The Kverneland stand.

The McConnel stand.

The Valtra stand.

The Fendt stand.