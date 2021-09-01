“Farmers harvest more than crops. They harvest months of hard work, early mornings and late nights. Harvest is when their dedication blossoms and blooms.”\ Finnegan's Farm, Co Dublin.
Paul Lynch cutting barley for John McCarthy at Kilmalooda, near Timoleague, Co Cork.\ Gearoid Holland
Christy Draper consults with his canine friend while his son Rex operates the combine on their lands near Ballinspittle, Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland
Harvesting barley into the evening sunset in Dunleer, Co Louth. \ Emma Hoey
Rilan Kidd observing closely and ensuring his dad Steven is doing the job right.
Seamus Murphy cutting winter barley for Tom Mahon at Grange Farm, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.\ Padraig Mahon
SHARING OPTIONS: