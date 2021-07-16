Edmond Leahy and his son Ben began harvesting Cosmos winter barley at Kilmagner, Fermoy, Co Cork, earlier this week.
The crop was sown on 21 September 2020 and early samples indicated a killogrammes per hectolitre (kph) of 63 at 22% moisture.
