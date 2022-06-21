This April 2020-born Charolais bull weighed 750kg and sold for €2,240 (€2.99/kg).

Carnaross Mart in Co Meath held its weekly sale of bullocks on Monday 20 June, with a lively trade for all types of stock on the day.

The sale attracted an entry of 396 bullocks, with top price on the day going to a super Charolais bullock that weighed 1,050kg and sold for €3,060 (€2.91/kg).

This was closely followed by another Charolais bullock that weighed 1,040kg and went under the hammer for €3,000 (€2.88/kg).

Heavy bullocks the highlight

Heavy bullocks continue to be the highlight of the trade, with those over 650kg selling from €2.17/kg to €3.20/kg for super-quality continental lots.

Forward store bullocks from 550kg to 650kg remained a steady trade, ranging in price from €2.21/kg at the lower end up to €3.00/kg, with some exceptional well-fleshed types making as much as €3.10/kg.

Lighter bullocks weighing between 300kg and 460kg were in demand, with prices ranging from €1,040 (€2.26/kg) for a 460kg Hereford up to €2,700 (€3.16/kg) for a 790kg Charolais.

Also featured in the sale was a March 2021-born Parthenaise bullock that weighed 375kg and fell under the hammer for €1,230 (€3.28/kg).

'Great sale'

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Padraig McElroy said: “We had a great sale, with a number of heavy bullocks making over €3,000.

"There is still a strong demand for forward beef bullocks, with the high end of quality store bullocks also an exceptional trade.”

Carnaross Mart will host its next general sale of bullocks and calves on Monday 27 June.

In pictures

This March 2020-born Friesian bull weighed 840kg and sold for €2,050 (€2.44/kg).

This February 2020-born Hereford bullock weighed 769kg and sold for €2,070 (€2.69/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 575kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.61/kg).

This February 2018-born Aberdeen Angus bullock weighed 490kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.27/kg).

This May 2020-born Hereford bullock weighed 580kg and sold for €1,450 (€2.50/kg).

This December 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,760 (€2.98/kg).