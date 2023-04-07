This Limousin-cross bullock born in May 2021 weighed 665kg and sold for €2,190 (€3.29/kg).

Carrigallen Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Monday night, with 220 cattle moving through two rings.

Wet weather is still delaying turnout in the northwest, but, despite this, trade was steady.

There was a strong demand for cattle from factory agents and farmers, both online and ringside, which contributed to a 96% clearance rate.

Continental heifers from 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.21/kg.

Heavy heifers were in great demand, with those between 500kg to 600kg averaging €3.48/kg.

High price

Prices hit as high as €3.93/kg for a 656kg Charolais heifer, which sold for €2,220.

Bullocks between 500kg and 600kg averaged out at €2.70/kg, with a selection of Charolais and Limousin bullocks making north of €3.00/kg.

A top-quality Limousin bullock weighing 525kg went under the hammer at €1,680 or €3.20/kg.

Dry cows

A decent entry of dry cows saw lots of interest, with fine examples of Charolais and Limousin-cross cows averaging at €2.75/kg.

Lighter cows weren’t as hot, with a light store Friesian dry cow weighing 478kg fetching €1.74/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Carrigallen Mart manager Helen Kells said: “We had another good yard of cattle on Monday night.

"The wet weather is probably affecting our grass buyers a little, but larger finishers are still hungry for stock, with heavy heifers still a very good trade.”

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in April 2021 weighed 565kg and sold for €2,160 (€3.82/kg).

This Friesian cow born in March 2015 weighing 675kg sold for €1,110 (€1.64/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 weighed 530kg and sold for €1,820 (€3.43/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in March 2021 weighed 600kg and sold for €1,850 (€3.08/kg).

This Jersey-cross cow born in March 2013 weighed 530kg and sold for €900 (€1.70/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2021 weighing 555kg sold for €1,760 (€3.17/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born in May 2019 weighed 570kg and sold for €1,630 (€2.86/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in April 2021 weighed 570kg and sold for €1,730 (€3.04/kg).

This Charolais-cross cull cow born in February 2018 weighed 815kg and sold for €2,030 (€2.49/kg).

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,340 (€2.39/kg).

This Friesian bullock born in February 2021 weighed 510kg sold for €1,070 (€2.10/kg).