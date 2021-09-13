This June 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 640kg and sold for €3,600 (€5.63/kg).

It's seldom you see a mart full of cattle in any of the country’s marts these days, but Elphin Mart was packed to the rafters last Wednesday for its annual heifer sale.

Almost 700 heifers went through the ring at the sale, with a real solid trade the whole way throughout.

Auctioneer Marty Brady didn’t get down from the podium until 11.30pm that night after a marathon day of selling.

A mixture of northern customers, feed lot buyers and farmer finishers drove the trade all day, with a few very choice prices for breeding lots.

Top call

Top call of the sale went to a June 2019-born Limousin heifer weighing 640kg, with the hammer dropping at €3,600. She was purchased as a breeding heifer.

Another Belgian Blue heifer weighing 630kg hit €3,000, being bought for the same job.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg bracket were making from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, with some very good heifers crossing the €3/kg mark.

Heavier heifers

Heavier heifers across 500kg were an equally good trade, with most heifers crossing the €2.50/kg barrier with relative ease.

Mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “We had customers here for all types of heifers, but there were a few very fit men for the top heifers in the 450kg to 550kg bracket.

"We had a few choice heifers being bought by a mixture of farmers and specialist in-calf heifer producers,” he said.

With confidence riding high, all the signs are that autumn 2021 will be a good trade for weanlings.

Elphin’s special annual bullock sale will take place on Wednesday 15 September, kicking off ringside and online on www.martbids.ie at 11am.

In pictures

This July 2019-born Limousin heifer weighed 630kg and sold for €3,000 (€4.76/kg).

This February 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 640kg and sold for €2,020 (€3.16/kg).

This June 2019-born Charolais heifer weighed 640kg and sold for €1,920 (€3/kg).

This January 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €2,200 (€4.07/kg).

This April 2019-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 580kg and sold for €2,000 (€3.45/kg).

This January 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €1,790 (€2.96/kg).

This January 2020-born heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €2,060 (€3.43/kg).

This January 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 555kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.03).